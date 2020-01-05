the-masked-singer:-patsy-palmer-revealed-as-the-first-celebrity-is-voted-off

The Masked Singer burst onto ITV screens in an explosion of colour and craziness last night, with six singing celebrities hidden behind outrageous costumes.

As the first artist took to the stage, dressed as Queen Bee, viewers were feverishly trying to guess her true identity – with Charlotte Church and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts popular choices.

Is it Charlotte or Nicola? (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte church is the first masked singer #TheMaskedSinger — Rich W (@welchy1987) January 4, 2020

Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts for sure! #themaskedsinger #TheMaskedSingerUK — Kimberley (@KimberleyW1983) January 4, 2020

Other performers in the first episode of the series, hosted by Joel Dommett, were Duck, Unicorn, Hedgehog, Chameleon and Butterfly.

Unicron was among the other performers (Credit: ITV)

The panel of celebrity guessers struggled to figure out which famous faces were hidden behind the elaborate costume.

At the end of the episode, Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to be unmasked, as Butterfly.

The former EastEnders actress failed to impress the studio audience with her performance of You’ve Got The Love.

Patsy admitted she had been “really nervous” about taking part in the show but it was still a dream come true to appear.

Patsy claimed the mask helped her nerves (Credit: ITV)

Explaining why she’s taken part, she said: I love singing in general – not that I’m any good – but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to do.

“I love music, it’s a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

“To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too, although I must say I was really nervous.”

The 47-year-old actress insisted she has no idea who the other contestants are.

She said: “I have no idea who anyone else is in this show, it’s been the craziest experience. It could be anyone.”

Patsy doesn’t know who the other singers are (Credit: ITV)

Patsy chose the butterfly outfit because she feels the creatures are a “sign of transformation”.

She explained: “I love butterflies, I see them everywhere, they’re a sign of transformation, coming out of your comfort zone and for me it was totally that, everything about it.

“I see butterflies everywhere, I just love them.

“They’re so beautiful and delicate – and not me.”

The actress has mixed feelings about her departure from the show.

Patsy liked the notion of transformation (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I’m a little bit sad I was out first but somebody’s got to go, I’d a few other songs I’d been practicing but I guess I’m relieved now because it’s so nerve-wracking…

“I’m sure the next show I’d have been less nervous but it is what it is.”

