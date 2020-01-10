the-masked-singer-new-guest-judge-confirmed-by-davina-mccall

The Masker Singer judge Davina McCall has revealed that legendary singer Donny Osmond will be joining the show for two weeks, replacing panellist Ken Jeong.

Speaking on This Morning, the former Big Brother host explained that Osmond was filling in while Jeong was away — and that the singer had certainly made his mark with some barbed critiques.

“I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks. He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, ‘Get you, Donny!’,” McCall said.

The Masked Singer has a fairly simple premise: a group of celebrities disguises themselves in fantastical costumes, before singing in front of an in-studio audience and panel of judges. The judges critique their performances and attempt to guess the identities, which are only revealed when the star is voted out and is unmasked.

The show first launched in South Korea, with the likes of Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds appearing during season one, and entertainment moguls in the US are already looking to launch their own version of the format.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV