The Masked Singer: Jonathan Ross teases celebrities identity – ‘They’re not just UK based they’re international superstars’

The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross has teased fans regarding the celebrity’s identities as he revealed ‘they’re not just UK celebs they’re international superstars’.

So far two celebrities have been unveiled including EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer and Alan Johnson.

Patsy revealed herself to be Butterfly after treating us to a stunning cover of You’ve Got The Love; while former Home Secretary Alan may have walked like an Egyptian he sounded like a literal migraine and was subsequently exposed as the Pharoah.

There have been guesses thrown around left, right and centre including the likes of John Barrowman, Charlotte Church, Billie Piper, Nicola Roberts and Neil Morrissey (the list is endless).

There are currently 10 celebs left in the competition – their character disguises are Duck, Queen Bee, Unicorn, Chameleon, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Daisy, Tree, and Octopus.

But speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the new talent show, the comedian exclaimed: ‘Not all of the performers are just UK based.

‘There are some international, genuine international superstars shoved in the mix surprisingly.’

The funnyman who has joined Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong on the judging panel explained the ‘level of secrecy is second to none’ on the show.

He continued: ‘None of us had any idea. Even though we would occasionally fish for a clue, or try to trick the people working on the show who we thought might know across the production team.

‘We didn’t even know who knew. That was all a secret as well. There was a tiny group of people who knew.

‘The celebrities would only be allowed to walk around in their costume. They would leave their dressing room in costume. Even getting into their cars, they had a mask on. I’m hoping the secrecy is kept up.’

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer: Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts addresses rumours she’s actually the Daisy

MORE: The Great Celebrity Bake Off line-up revealed and it includes Alison Hammond, Louis Theroux and The Masked Singer’s Patsy Palmer





