the-masked-singer:-itv-apologises-for-jonathan-ross’-natalie-cole-blunder

ITV have issued an apology after The Masked Singer panellist Jonathan Ross made the repeated blunder of guessing Daisy was a singer who died in 2015.

Last night broadcaster Ross was convinced that the masked singer was Nat King Cole’s daughter – the late Natalie Cole – after Daisy sang Nat’s famous song ‘Unforgettable’.

However, viewers at home were quick to spot the blunder, taking to social media to criticise both Ross and The Masked Singer’s production team, who failed to spot the error during the pre-recorded show and edit it out before broadcasting.

Erm, Jonathan Ross just guessed Natalie Cole, who famously and sadly died in 2015. And ITV kept it in. On a show that is pre-recorded. HOW? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/mq3NPWGgVF — Tom Eames (@eamezey) January 25, 2020

Pretty confident the Daisy isn’t the *lateNatalie Cole as suggested by the panel … as she died 5 years ago … oops! #TheMaskedSinger — Nigel Pauley (@nigelpauley) January 25, 2020

“Did they really just suggest Natalie Cole? As in Natalie Cole who died in 2015?,” one Twitter user posted.

Did they really just suggest Natalie Cole? As in Natalie Cole who died in 2015? ???? #TheMaskedSinger — Ollie Lee (@Olivurrr) January 25, 2020

Okay correct me if I’m wrong but the legendary Natalie Cole died didn’t she? #TheMaskedSinger — George Armitage-Saunders (@GeorgeArmitage1) January 25, 2020

Responding to RadioTimes.com‘s request for comment, ITV issued an apology. A spokesperson said: “This was a genuine mistake by the panel. We apologise if this caused any upset to viewers.”

Later in the show it was revealed that Daisy was actually US singer-songwriter Kelis.