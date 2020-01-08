The Masked Singer is ridiculous – it’s perfect January TV

Last weekend The Masked Singer kicked off to ratings so high it’s smashed viewing figures of beloved shows like Dancing On Ice, The Voice and The Greatest Dancer.

Who would have thought that in these harshly divided times the thing to finally bring people together – if only briefly – would be the single most preposterous TV programme to ever hit our screens?

For the uninitiated, it’s a South Korea-borne format that’s essentially a celebrity singing contest with a big twist: the stars’ identities are kept hidden right up until they’re eliminated.

They’re not concealed in a simple way either. This isn’t The Voice, where the judges are simply facing the opposite direction.

As is evident from the title, this lot are… well, not so much masked, but kitted-out head to toe in extravagant, cartoonish costumes; some of which would look right at home on the West End, some of which will haunt your nightmares (looking at you, Tree).

It is – let’s not beat around the bush here – absolutely absurd.

It’s had a one-star review from The Guardian and if you search ‘#maskedsinger car crash’ on Twitter you have to scroll for ages before you reach the end of the results. But yet… it’s glorious. It’s addictive. Mind-bogglingly weird, yes, but it’s the most thrilling new show of this genre we’ve had for a very long time.

Its average of 5.5million (peak of 6.5million) viewers on Saturday night may not seem particularly almighty when you line it up against, say, Strictly or I’m A Celeb, but it’s more than triple what the finale of The X Factor: The Band managed last month.

In the VTs that accompany performances, the celebrities speaking voices are unrecognisably distorted and the process of preventing leaks during filming was so extensive that the 500-strong studio audience was asked to leave before each post-elimination ‘unmasking’, with only 30-odd people staying behind to give the illusion of a full house.

On top of that, it’s said that only a very small number of top-tier producers know the entire line-up in full; host Joel Dommett has revealed that some of the contestants haven’t even told their families they’re involved.

It sounds like a lot of faff for a show this bonkers, but it’s all part of the genius. Its ludicrously elaborate nature is what makes it so brilliant.

See, X Factor: Celebrity flopped because, despite being inherently daft, it took itself too seriously. With a straight face, it asked us to consider the possibility of Martin Bashir as a globe-conquering popstar.

The Masked Singer takes itself as seriously, with a similar calibre of famous faces, but it leans in to its OTT nature. It basks in it.

Just take the Rt Hon Alan Johnson dressed as a gold sparkly Pharaoh singing Walk Like An Egyptian in front of a panel that includes Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross as an example.

It’s jarring to begin with, of course. A few minutes into the first episode, after one celeb beautifully performed a Sia track dressed as some sort of horror-movie-based humanoid bee, I had to check I wasn’t watching a segment of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway or hallucinating.

Soon, someone else was dressed as a unicorn singing Kate Bush, while an intricately-designed hedgehog with the voice of a middle-aged posh bloke was crooning Little Mix, and Bruno Tonioli-equivalent judge, the American stand-up comedian Ken Jeong, had guessed one contestant’s identity to be Angela flippin’ Lansbury.

But by the time we got to the elimination and the ‘unmasking’ of the Butterfly (Patsy Palmer) – complete with overly dramatic editing and strip-show-style chants of ‘TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF!’ – I knew that, unless death itself stood in my way, I would never miss a single episode.

See, this is the exact kind of pick-me-up television we need in a month as miserable as January.

They say broadcast TV has had its day and on-demand streaming is the new normal, and broadly speaking that may be true, but watching The Masked Singer and following the live commentary on social media is like a communal fever dream.

It’s a unifying experience akin to being forced into a team-building exercise that turns out to be kinda fun.

That first instalment was such a ride that Sunday night’s follow-up felt, on Twitter at least, like the biggest TV event since… I don’t even know what… the Olympics opening ceremony?!

I was parked on the sofa 15 minutes early, Twitter in hand, WhatsApp group chats at the ready, full of the kind of giddy anticipation football fans must get before a big match.

This is truly the FA Cup of shiny-floor entertainment, and my home team is an octopus.

Even though The Masked Singer’s ratings may begin to dwindle now the initial ‘curiosity factor’ is out of the way, you can bet we’ll be seeing a lot more of it.

In fact, perhaps it could be what finally unseats X Factor from its peachy autumnal Saturday night slot.

I say give us more. More is more.

Don’t stop until every mid-to-low-level British celeb has been on: Lauren Goodger as a panda singing LMFAO. Ainsley Harriot as a glittery pepper doing Gina G. Moira Stewart as a fried egg (it happened on the US version – the outfit, not Moira) singing the ABBA medley that Steps, Tina Cousins, Cleopatra, B*Witched and Billie Piper released in the 90s.

Heck, let’s not stop until even Rita Ora’s ‘good friend’ Charli XCX – who must have been name-dropped about 407 times on Saturday – has finally actually done it.

And with news that the US has commissioned spin-off The Masked Dancer, let’s keep it going in more directions too: The Masked Bake-Off! The Masked Apprentice! The Masked Question Time! The Masked Lorraine!

If this kind of entertaining, mindless fluff is the kind of show that’s going to fly in 2020, then it’s a Happy New Year indeed. The nights are cold, the afternoons are dark, the news is horrible. Hook the comfort telly to my veins.

