The Masked Singer: First-look at Fox’s performance of Les Miserables song – and more clues to her identity

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Masked Singer fans were treated to a preview of Saturday night’s show on Lorraine – and it led to more clues to Fox’s identity.

In a first-look clip during Friday’s Lorraine Kelly we got to see Fox in action this weekend – and we know she is singing On My Own from Les Miserables.

The ITV presenter spoke with Ria Hebden as they discussed all the clues that point to who Fox is.

Ria exclaimed: ‘This week Donny Osmond will be joining the judging panel.

‘This week the fox will perform singing a song from Les Mis and last week there was a little clue that she could be a record-breaker.

‘And fans have got involved on social media thinking it could be Denise Van Outen but do you remember the TV series Record Breakers? So I am thinking maybe it could be someone from that.’

‘Cheryl Baker?’ Lorraine commented.

During the brief clip judge, Davina McCall described Fox’s performance as ‘extraordinary’ while Donny Osmond exclaimed: ‘It’s a beautiful performance’.

During last week’s instalment of the show, the singer smashed a performance of On The Radio, leaving us all seriously impressed.

She then generously gave the judges some clues over her identity, offering up two lies and a truth.

Speaking to the panel, she explained that she either has an award-winning body, she once toured with the Rolling Stones or was one of the first-ever reality TV stars.

Rita Ora suggested it was Kim Wilde, while Jonathan Ross decided on Arlene Phillips.

Davina McCall went on a soap trail, explaining it may be Tamzin Outhwaite, while Ken Jeong went totally out there, offering up Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Her VT was shot on the streets of London and mentioned that she can be spotted in the East End from time to time – something that fits the bill for Denise who has appeared on EastEnders in the past.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday, at 7pm, on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Voice UK: Olly Murs clashes with Meghan Trainor after accusing her of ‘stealing song’

MORE: Love Island star Mike Boateng’s family slams Greater Manchester Police over ‘racist incidents’ and ‘false stories’





