the-masked-singer-fans-think-the-unicorn-might-be-glee-star-chris-colfer

The Masked Singer fans think they’ve figured out the identity of the Unicorn – and it’s Glee star Chris Colfer.

There were certain clues that were dropped in both the VT and the performance, but the main takeaways were that the celeb behind the mask also dabbled in writing.

Aside from his work on the hit musical TV show, Chris is also known as an author, his fantasy series The Land Of Stories became a best-seller on the New York Times book charts.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s name was also dropped – and we’re happy to confirm that the Sex and City actress also guest-starred on Glee during its fourth season. Chris also wrote an episode of Glee too, so there we have it!

And taking to Twitter after the performance, fans are pretty convinced.

‘Unicorn has to be Chris Colfer,’ one fan wrote.

Another added: ‘Chris Colfer! [He was] Kurt in Glee and worked with Sarah Jessica Parker.’

#TheMaskedSingerUK UNICORN HAS TO BE CHRIS COLFER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/C7xn6ISBxf — Julia (@JuliaS2019__) January 25, 2020

Unicorn could be Chris Colfer or Kevin McHale? 🤔 #maskedsingeruk — Antony Giuliano (Personal) (@antonygiuliano) January 25, 2020

Chris Colfer! Kurt in Glee worked with SJP #MaskedSinger — Lesley Land (@lesley_land) January 25, 2020

#MaskedSinger Unicorn is Chris Colfer, from glee, written fantasy novels and worked with Sarah J Parker and been on Jonathan Ross show in 2010 pic.twitter.com/PDl3gGzVpk — Sarah Ives (@Greenie32) January 25, 2020

Another eagle-eyes fan clearly did a Google deep-dive as well, pulling out a lot of evidence that Chris is indeed the masked singer in question.

‘Unicorn is Chris Colfer from Glee,’ they wrote. ‘[He has] written fantasy novels, worked with Sarah Jessica Parker and been on Jonathan Ross’ chat show.’

Well, we don’t know about you – but we’re pretty convinced!

Another identity that viewers think they’ve definitely figured out is that of the Monster – and they think it’s pop singer CeeLo Green.

Tonight, the Monster sang the Pussycat Dolls classic Don’t Cha and after a quick little internet search, fans are now convinced its CeeLo.

The former Voice judge is credited as both a co-writer and a producer on the iconic bop, and a lot of fans have now caught on.

‘Don’t Cha was produced by CeeLo Green,’ one fan pointed out with an investigative GIF to hit the point home.

Another fan wrote: ‘CeeLo Green co-wrote and produced Don’t Cha for the Pussycat Dolls, it’s definitely him.’

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday on ITV





