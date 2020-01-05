the-masked-singer-fans-in-stitches-after-former-mp-alan-johnson-is-revealed-to-be-pharoah

The Pharoah on The Masked Singer was revealed to be former MP Alan Johnson and we never thought we’d ever say that in a sentence.

Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show had the former Labour Home Secretary put on a performance of a lifetime as he donned an all-gold Pharoah outfit.

Complete with giant mask, Alan performed The Bangles’ Walk Like An Egyptian and we’re convinced that he must enjoy more karaoke nights than he lets on.

Fellow judge Jonathan was convinced the masked singer would be Vince Cable while Davina and Rita went for Ed Balls.

Ken, on the other hand, made a very brave guess of Tony Blair.

Davina asked Alan whether he enjoyed the show, and Alan replied: ‘Oh, it was brilliant. What a great show, what a great audience.’

Fans lost their collective minds when the reveal was made, with one commenting: ‘Make him labour leader immediately’.

‘Never thought alan johnson would do this lmao thought it sounded like him but,’ another laughed.

We never thought so either, yet here we are.

Am I actually watching the former Home Secretary dressed as a pharaoh singing Walk Like An Egyptian on prime time TV?’ one fan questioned. ‘THIS IS BATSH*T. I FING LOVE IT. OBSESSED.’

Meanwhile, the former Home Secretary admitted he found it hard to keep it a secret from everyone.

He said: ‘Very hard. The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it.’

As for his costume?

‘I thought it was so amazingly detailed and skillfully made that it should have gone straight to a museum,’ he continued.

We never thought we’d see the day where a former MP would put on his best gold and bedazzled Pharoah costume.

Meanwhile, we still don’t know the identity of the other contestants – which include Monster, Daisy, Fox, Octopus, and Tree – but that won’t stop us from hoping for the biggest A-listers.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 7 December at 7pm on ITV.





