the-masked-singer-fans-call-out-jonathan-ross-after-one-of-his-guesses-turns-out-to-be-dead

Fans of The Masked Singer took to Twitter to call out Jonathan Ross after he made a guess that was so wildly wrong… that the person actually died in 2015.

After Daisy performed on Saturday’s show, the panel threw out their best guesses – one of which being Natalie Cole, daughter of American singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole.

Now, we can see why that would be a pretty decent guess as Natalie was an R&B singer, but there’s one slight problem with Jonathan’s guess…Natalie sadly died in 2015.

Somehow, we reckon that is a pretty big clue that she’s not the secret singer within the costume, then…

Fans were quick to spot Jonathan’s blunder, tweeting: ‘Note to Jonathan. Natalie coles been dead since 2015. Can’t believe donny osmond didn’t know that’.

Others added: ‘Jonathan Ross just made a boo boo… Natalie Cole is no longer with us’ and ‘Did Jonathan Ross….just bring back Natalie Cole from the dead as a suggestion.’

Fans found it hilarious that Jonathan could be so wildly off the mark, adding: ‘What planet is Jonathan on??’ and ‘Pretty confident the Daisy isn’t the *lateNatalie Cole as suggested by the panel … as she died 5 years ago … oops!’

Pretty confident the Daisy isn’t the *lateNatalie Cole as suggested by the panel … as she died 5 years ago … oops! #TheMaskedSinger — Nigel Pauley (@nigelpauley) January 25, 2020

Did Jonathan Ross….just bring back Natalie Cole from the dead as a suggestion. #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingeruk — Alresford Bear and the Town Mill Teddy Posse (@AlresfordBear) January 25, 2020

Viewers think they have figured out who is actually inside the Daisy, with all clues seemingly pointing to (the very much alive) Kelis.

Daisy teased that she has a qualification from a posh cookery school – and Kelis trained at the Le Cordon Bleu school in France, as well as alluding to a performance at Glastonbury festival, which Kelis sang at in 2014.

However, fans have been second-guessing their suggestions as some of the clues given on the show are designed to confuse – and nobody will really know for sure until the mask finally comes off.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday from 7pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer viewers convinced they’ve figured out Fox’s identity from distinctive voice

MORE: The Masked Singer fans are convinced the Monster is CeeLo Green after this massive clue





