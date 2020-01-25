the-masked-singer-fans-are-convinced-the-monster-is-ceelo-green-after-this-massive-clue

The Masked Singer fans think they’ve finally figured out who the Monster is thanks to a massive new clue – Gnarls Barkley star CeeLo Green.

As we all know by now, both the VT and the song that the contestants perform on the show are both massive clues to their identity.

Tonight, the Monster sang the Pussycat Dolls classic Don’t Cha and after a quick little internet search, fans are now convinced its CeeLo.

The former Voice judge is credited as both a co-writer and a producer on the iconic bop, and a lot of fans have now caught on.

‘Don’t Cha was produced by CeeLo Green,’ one fan pointed out with an investigative GIF to hit the point home.

Another fan wrote: ‘CeeLo Green co-wrote and produced Don’t Cha for the Pussycat Dolls, it’s definitely him.’

While one eagle-eyes viewer also pointed out that the pop star was previously a coach on the US version of The Voice, connecting another clue from the VT.

Don’t Cha was produced by Cee Lo Green. #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/rtNBx1OhDj — b (@bdly25) January 25, 2020

Cee Lo Green wrote this song #MaskedSinger — Joe Boxall (@joeboxie) January 25, 2020

Cee Lo Green co-wrote and produced Don’t Cha for the Pussycat Dolls. It’s *definitelyhim #maskedsingeruk — SHANE (@shane_reaction_) January 25, 2020

Just saying, Cee Lo Green was a judge on The Voice. Oh. And there’s this. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/i1Prm37WBl — Zoe Fell (@zoefell) January 25, 2020

Another contestant that viewers think they’ve figured out is the Queen Bee herself (not Beyonce).

As far as clues are concerned, Queen Bee has hinted that she first became famous as a child before going on to have a career in the public eye as a grown-up.

The judges have wondered if the singer could be Kylie Minogue however Jonathan Ross pointed out that Queen Bee was too tall.

Other guesses of theirs have included Margot Robbie, Charli XCX and Emilia Clarke.

Another indication that Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts could be Queen Bee is the fact that in one clip, Queenie was playing the drums, which could be connected to Nicola’s debut solo single called ‘Beat of My Drum’.

Queen Bee also teased that she’s more of a ‘lawmaker’ than a lawbreaker, and Nicola previously campaigned successfully to change the laws to stop under 16s using tanning beds.

Not only are tweeting fans convinced it’s Nicola but Betway’s Chad Yeomans has revealed that she’s the odds on favourite to be the Bee with odds at 6/4.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV





