the-masked-singer,-episode-2-recap: -shamelessly-kitschy,-hallucinatory-…-and-highly-addictive

The surreal singing contest was back and is proving a surprise ratings hit. But would it feature anything to rival Saturday night’s Madonna-alike giant duck in a cone bra?

Here are all the talking points from the brilliantly bonkers second episode…

Ex-Home Secretary unmasked as singing pharaoh

“Take it off! Take it off! Er, put it back on again!” Well, judge Jonathan Ross saw it coming but nobody else did. The disguised crooner eliminated from Sunday evening’s episode turned out to be no less than the former Home Secretary, Rt Hon Alan Johnson MP.

It’s not entirely clear why Johnson took part in this frankly crazed contest but it certainly made for a surprise reveal. We’re already looking…