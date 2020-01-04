the-masked-singer,-episode-1-review:-the-biggest-mystery-behind-itv’s-new-singing-contest-is-why-it-exists-at-all

Perhaps The Masked Singer (ITV) doesn’t exist at all. Perhaps it is a mass hallucination from a country mentally exhausted by politics and Brexit and BBC adaptations of literary classics. Its existence makes no sense. Quite soon into its 90-minute running time, I gave up jotting down notes and simply scrawled: “WHY??”

It is a celebrity singing contest but we don’t know who the celebrities are. We might not know who they are once they’ve unmasked themselves either, but that’s a different issue. The celebrities perform in elaborate fancy-dress costumes with their faces covered. A panel of expert judges, all of whom could be more famous than the people they are judging, try to guess the singer’s…