the-masked-singer:-donny-osmond-confirmed-to-replace-ken-jeong-as-judge-by-davina-mccall

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall has just gone and confirmed a panel shake-up.

When appearing on This Morning, the fitness guru revealed that show regular Ken Jeong will be replaced for two weeks by none other than Donny Osmond.

And it seems the contestants might have to up their game, as the former Big Brother host joked the singer has been dishing up all of the advice.

When chatting on the popular breakfast show, the 52-year-old said: ‘I have to say to you, Donny Osmond came on the panel as a guest as Ken couldn’t make it for two weeks.

‘He was quite tough. He was slightly critiquing. I thought, “Get you, Donny!”‘

While the show has only just launched in the UK, it already has competition hot on the heels, as Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with Fox for her very own version called The Masked Dancer.

According to Deadline, the broadcaster has ordered the series based on the successful segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the talk-show host and her celebrity guests are tasked with guessing the identity of a famous masked dancer.

The Masked Dancer was announced this week at Fox’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, CA.

‘We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were truly amazed,’ announced Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Singer to a whole new creative level.’

DeGeneres added: ‘This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait.’

The Masked Singer – based on MBC’s Korean format The King of Mask Singer – has been a huge success in the US and is set to return for its third season later this year.

The UK edition features Joel Dommett as host, with US judge Ken Jeong joining the British panel alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on January 11.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Naked Attraction hopeful delivers ‘grim’ chat-up line leaving viewers reeling

MORE: Amy Schumer reveals bruising from IVF as she admits feeling ‘emotionally run down’





