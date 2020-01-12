the-masked-singer:-does-this-give-away-that-jason-manford-is-hedgehog?

The Masked Singer’s Hedgehog may have just revealed himself in an unearthed clip that sees him crack the same joke as he did in costume.

Jason Manford was initially thought to be the prickly creature in episode one last weekend, with clues seeming to learn towards him being a stand-up comedian.

However, episode two, which saw the well-dressed and dapper Hedgehog take on the song Shine by Take That, had people edging more towards theatrical performers like Alfie Boe and Michael Ball.

But a new clip, which sees all three suspects perform on stage together from ITV special Ball and Boe Back Together in November 2017 seems to put to bed the thoughts once and for all.

Jason, who is best known as a stand-up comedian, talks about getting his crack at the theatre thanks to the two legendary stars, comparing performing next to Alfie as ‘doing kick ups next to Pele’.

He then turned to Michael to talk about their time together in Sweeney Todd, Jason’s first major role in stage where he played dodgy barber Adolfo Pirelli, a scam artist barber who meets a particularly grisly fate after crossing Sweeney.

‘Sweeney Todd won all those awards. You were amazing and you murdered me every night,’ Jason said.

‘It was one of the best jobs I ever had. Dead by half eight!’

One eagle-eyed fan online uploaded the clip, with others quick to jump in and seeing it as a sure fire sign that the Hedgehog is therefore Jason – who spoke about ‘dying every night at 8.30’ in week one, and talked about ‘having a ball’ in week two.

Guess we’ve got to wait to find out – but the internet has gone into overdrive with their sleuthing trying to crack who’s behind the masks.

The Chameleon was booted from the competition last night, revealing after some serious wooing of Rita Ora to be Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

Nine characters still remain, with everyone from Skin from Skunk Anansie, John Barrowman and Nicola Roberts thought to be hidden underneath the elaborate costumes.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





