the-masked-singer-clues:-pay-close-attention-to-song-choices-when-watching-octopus,-queen-bee-and-the-cast

The Masked Singer kicked off over the weekend and audiences have been beavering away trying to uncover which celebrities are hiding underneath the mask.

While some are convinced they know who The Unicorn and Queen Bee are, former contestant Alan Johnson announced we should be paying closer attention to the mysterious acts’ song choice

After being revealed as The Pharaoh in scenes that aired last night, Alan caught up with Metro.co.uk, where he confirmed there are little Easter eggs scattered throughout each episode.

Letting slip that the songs give away more than they should, Alan discussed the process of selection and told us: ‘You’d pick six songs and you’d rehearse six songs in case you went through to the end.

‘It was a collaboration and they asked me for songs that I wanted, and when I was in character as Pharaoh they tried to give clues as well.’

Explaining the clues, he said that there were little nods to his identity as the former Home Secretary in the other songs he’d selected.

‘One of the songs, for instance, was a lovely song by Michael Bublé, Home, as in Home Secretary,’ Alan confessed. ‘Another one was Kaiser Chief’s I Predict A Riot.’

When asked whether the other celebrities on the show would also have sneaky giveaways in their song choices, Alan replied: ‘Yes, there will be clues there as well as clues they’re giving during the panel interview.

‘There are clues dotted around all over the place.’

So it looks like we’ve got to really focus our attention on what the likes of Octopus, Hedgehog and Tree are singing when episode three arrives.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





