the-masked-singer-chameleon:-could-it-be-love-between-rita-ora-and-the-reptile?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Last weekend, Rita Ora seemed to seriously ponder whether she could date a reptile after being charmed by The Chameleon (and definitely not his bulge) on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

And in a preview of tonight’s episode, the 29-year-old judge takes it up a notch by enjoying a little flirt with the mystery singer when he hands her a romantic single red rose during his performance. The pop star then attempts to playfully slap him with it – yep, we’re in for a ride this evening.

In the clip, The Chameleon gives his best rendition of Portugal.The Man’s hit Feel It Still and is joined on stage by a string of female dancers all clad in futuristic green and black outfits and matching sunglasses.

Last Saturday, the unknown star won over Ora and fellow judges Ken Jeong, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross with his mellow performance of Radiohead’s Creep.

Meanwhile, viewers are still none the wiser when it comes to his identity – although celebrity names touted by fans on Twitter have included Bake Off’s Noel Fielding (imagine!), boxer Chris Eubank, Olympian Greg Rutherford, and actor Will Mellor (lols).

Last week, TV presenter McCall divulged that Ora was in fact disappointed when The Chameleon’s mask came off, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: ‘When they took the mask off, Rita was like “Take it off! take it off!’ and when they did she was like, “Put it on, put it on!”’

Sounds harsh.

So far, only two singers have been unmasked on the bonkers yet riveting reality TV show. EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer revealed herself to be The Butterfly after her cover of You’ve Got The Love, while former Home Secretary Alan Johnson was exposed as the Pharoah after his lacklustre performance of Walk Like an Egyptian, best enjoyed with the sound down. Soz, Alan.

Denise Van Outen appears to have accidentally let slip that she is Fox after forgetting to delete a tweet confirming her love of teapots, despite revealing on the show she’s been collecting them for the past 30 years, while fans think they’ve rumbled Queen Bee and Unicorn.

Bring on tonight!

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV while This Morning airs weekdays at 10.30am on the same channel.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joel Dommett almost missed his own wedding for The Masked Singer and that’s commitment

MORE: The Masked Singer Chameleon: Rita Ora gutted after celebrity is exposed despite that ‘distracting bulge’





