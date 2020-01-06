The Masked Singer 2020: Jenny-Ryan drops massive hint one of The Chasers is behind the mask – and fans are reeling

Jenny-Ryan has just dropped a massive clue that one of The Chasers is on ITV’s new talent show The Masked Singer – and we need this to be true.

The star, who appeared on this year’s X Factor: Celebrity wowed viewers with her incredible voice – and now she’s taken to social media to tease her followers about the new programme – and it has left fans reeling.

Taking to Twitter, the Vixen shared a picture of The Masked Singer’s twitter account as following her – and she captioned it ‘Is this a clue?’

Fans instantly jumped on the bandwagon and responded with several suggestions – Is Jenny on the show or is it one of her fellow Chasers?

Suggestions included Shaun Wallace…Bradley Walsh and even Anne Hegerty.

One fan commented: ‘The dark destroyer…. Knew he was a Radiohead fan. Just knew it.’

Another responded: ‘I hope so. You would be marvelous on the show.’

A third added: ‘The chameleon is Sean?.’

IS THIS A CLUE? #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/R85QIcKJwF — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) January 4, 2020

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has also been dropping hints that she is on the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were discussing the new show with Kem Cetinay, and the discussion went on to the rumour that Alison was Duck.

Kem explained: ‘They’re saying that our Alison could be the Duck, that’s what they’re saying

‘I am not sure and I know Alison has got a good voice.’

Alison posted the clip from This Morning to Twitter with a simple winky-face emoji – so that means she has basically confirmed it right?

😉 https://t.co/8mRwYYvWSO — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) January 6, 2020

The talent show hosted by Joel Dommett left fans reeling as Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Ken Jeong tried to guess who the mystery celebrities were.

The first act was Duck vs Queen Bee and the guesses from the judges varied from…Kylie Minogue to Charlie XCX, Emilia Clarke and even Jimmy Carr.

For Duck, they threw out guesses such as Kelly Holmes, Paula Radcliffe and Melanie Black from All Saints.

Although fans thought that Queen Bee had to be Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud.

The next battle was Unicorn vs Butterfly and viewers on Twitter were convinced that Unicorn was the one and only John Barrowman (as did Jonathan) although Rita went for Adam Lambert.

The 52-year-old entertainer made his debut as the new Dancing On Ice judge during Sunday night’s episode, and while the focus was mostly on the skating competition, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but quiz him on the big mystery.

‘A certain someone might be living a secret double life,’ Phillip remarked before playing a VT of the Unicorn singing Kate Bush during Saturday night’s episode of the new ITV series.

Holly then pressed: ‘John Barrowman, I’m only going to ask you this once, are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush-loving unicorn?’

Of course, John sang his response: ‘Holly Willoughby I wouldn’t tell you if it was me.’

That was enough to convince Holly and Phil that John is indeed the Unicorn as they exclaimed: ‘It’s so you.’

Holly then asked: ‘Can I try your outfit, just once?’ to which he cheekily replied: ‘You’d have to rip it out of my closet if I had it.’

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday on ITV.





