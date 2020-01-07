the-masked-dancer-spin-off-is-being-developed,-but-is-it-even-possible?

THE MASKED SINGER: The Flower in the “Return of the Masks: Group D” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 9 (8: 00-9: 01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

The Masked Singer’s popularity has soared in recent years, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that The Masked Dancer is also being developed at Fox. But is the concept a difficult one to make happen?

Originally created as a segment on Ellen Degeneres’ talk-show, The Masked Dancer is being turned into a full-fledged series.

According to THR, it’s reportedly been a given a straight-to-series order at Fox, presumably as the network takes into consideration how well The Masked Singer has done for them. Two seasons have already aired and they’ve become massively popular in the United States. The same will likely apply to The Masked Dancer, except, there’s a small hurdle in the way.

As most fans of The Masked Singer know, the performers are dressed in very intricate costumes to keep their identities a secret throughout the season. These prevent the audience and judges from deducing who the contestants are based on body types. The problem is that the suits are rather bulky and performers tend to have a difficult time moving around. Imagine what it’ll be like for competitors to dance.

Unless the costume sizes are reduced for mobility, The Masked Dancer’s production team is going to have a problem with performances. The talent can try to the best of their abilities to not fall on the stage, but intricate costumes are going to make the task extremely difficult.

The only option Fox really has is to craft elegant costumes that cater to mobility needs rather than visually appealing ones. Costumes can still look good, but they just won’t have as many layers as some of The Masked Singer’s did. Take season 2’s Flower for instance.

Patti LaBelle’s petal-covered mask had multiple layers to it, providing a perfect example of how large a mask can be. LaBelle herself had difficulty removing the mask when it came time, requiring assistance from Nick Cannon to pull the garment off. Her experience proves how difficult the task of dancing in a heavy costume would be for The Masked Dancer’s contestants, and that’s something we need to keep in the back of our minds.

The good news is that Fox and Ellen Degeneres have plenty of time to figure out the specifics of their show. The Masked Dancer doesn’t have a release date yet so any hurdles can be dealt with before it enters production.

Are you excited about The Masked Dancer spin-off? Let us know in the comments.