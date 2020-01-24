the-mars-volta-star-cedric-bixler-zavala-alleges-scientologists-protecting-danny-masterson-poisoned-his-dog

At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta star Cedric Bixler-Zavala has alleged that Scientologists protecting That 70s Show star Danny Masterson poisoned his family dog.

Bixler-Zavala’s wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler is one of the five women who has accused Masterson of sexual assault – allegations that actor denies.

And Bixler-Zavala said that he had to put his pet dog Biscuit down after he ate a patty of raw meat which concealed rat poison – which he alleges came from Scientologists.

The 45-year-old posted a picture of a turquoise block that came inside a raw meat burger, alongside an image search of rodenticide shared by the Pet Poison Helpline.

Cedric wrote: ‘I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.’

The rockstar then shared the sad news that his dog had to be put down.

Cedric wrote: ‘We had to put her down today. This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists.

‘This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.’

On a separate most, Bixler-Zavala wrote: ‘DANNY MASTERSON IS A VIOLENT SERIAL RAPIST. He and his church will do anything to cover up his crimes. @chrissiebixler they have not won. They will never win.’

Chrissie also shared pictures of their dogs Biscuit and Ethel, and wrote: ‘Scientology and Danny Masterson have now murdered two of my sweet baby dogs. Biscuit would have turned one this week…. Baby Ethel, please take care of our little Biskey til we all meet again…. How many times can a heart break?’

Chrissie and Cedric, along with Marie Riales and two Jane Does, filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August 2019, claiming stalking, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In response, Masterson said that the suit was ‘beyond ridiculous’ and that the ‘public will finally be able to learn the truth’.

The actor – who was dropped from Netflix series The Ranch following allegations of rape against him – said via his lawyer: ‘I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years.

‘I will beat her in court—and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman.

‘And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.’

Carnell Bixler alleges that her dog Ethel died with an autopsy report citing unexplained traumatic injuries to the trachea and esophagus.

She also alleged that she was run off the road in June 2019 by a vehicle that had been following and a friend of Masterson’s allegedly threatened to release nude photos of her when she was underage.

Chrissie – a former Scientologist herself – dated and lived with Masterson in the 90s, and claimed that he was ‘controlling and violent’ during their time together, alleging that he once dragged her across the room because she did not want to have sex with him.

Speaking on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, she recalled a time when Masterson allegedly drugged her and had sex with her while she was unconscious.

She alleges that when she told an ethics officer at the church they reportedly told her to stop calling it rape because the couple were in a relationship. Bixler was also allegedly told that if she reported the rape then she could be declared a ‘Suppressive Person’ which would mean being kicked out of the church.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology said: ‘The Church adamantly denies that it ever ignores any allegations of criminal behavior, especially at the expense of alleged victims.

‘What is being stated is utterly untrue. This has nothing to do with religion. This story is being manipulated to push a bigoted agenda. The Church follows all laws and cooperates with law enforcement. Any statement or implication to the contrary is false.’

Back in 2017, the LAPD confirmed that they were investigating allegations of rape made against Masterson, now 43.

At the time, the actor, best known for playing Hyde on That 70s Show, said: ‘From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Masterson and the Church of Scientology for comment.





