the-mandalorian-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

The Mandalorian season 2 is set to air on fall, but what can you expect from the story? What will happen with Mando and his companion?

Since it was announced that The Mandalorian season 2 will come in fall 2020, fans have been waiting and speculating about their favorite tiny Force wielder. There have been many bold predictions on what season 2 will bring, but will we find out where Baby Yoda actually came from?

The eagerly anticipated second season will return to the lawless Western-themed worlds that we saw in the first season, but it won’t be the same. Although nothing official has been announced about the plot of The Mandalorian Season 2, we can assume what will happen base on what happened in the final episode of the first season.

During the last episode, the Mandalorian Din Djarin had a final meeting with the Armorer, who was the blacksmith for the Mandalorians. She set Din Djarin on a path to honor the demands of the Mandalorian, which includes protecting and fathering the Baby Yoda until he is of age to be reunited with its own kind. Unfortunately, the Armorer didn’t have any information on where Mando can start his search.

George Lucas had many rules for his Star Wars storytelling, and one of them was that the identity of veteran Jedi master Yoda’s species and planet be kept secret. But it seems like that rule has been discarded now, and we might get some insight into the child’s origins.

We expect to see Din Djarin search for Baby Yoda’s homeworld and we hope we will finally find out the origins of Yoda himself. But there’s also a chance that we might just see Mando searching for Jedi who survived the Emperor’s Order 66 purge we saw in the Revenge of the Sith.

While we aren’t sure what we will see, season 2 will undoubtedly show us more of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. And with Favreau using a Gamorrean to announce the release date of The Mandalorian Season 2, we can’t be sure what to expect really.

What do you expect to see in The Mandalorian season 2? Tell us your expectations or predictions on what will happen in the comments below!