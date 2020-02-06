the-mandalorian-season-2-premieres-on-disney-plus-in-october-2020

Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney series THE MANDALORIAN. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on Netflix in October 2020. We still don’t know the release date, but we can’t wait for the return of Mando and Baby Yoda.Disney has confirmed that The Mandalorian will return for season 2 in October 2020. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the season 2 news in an earnings call earlier this week.This will be the second season of the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The series has really taken off and become very popular not only for the story around the Mandalorian but also for his adorable charge, The Child, aka Baby Yoda.Fans are looking forward to season 2, and there has been a lot of speculation about what is to come. Many fans are very curious about the origins of Baby Yoda. Evidently, the creature does have a name, but it has yet to be revealed. One thing to remember is that as the series continues Baby Yoda will probably grow up and possibly lose some of the adorable features we have all come to love.Then, there is the Mandalorian himself. At least we now know his name is Din Djaren. Will we get some more back story on him? I’m hopeful that will happen in season 2.When we last saw him, he was trying to decide what his priorities are as far as the asset is concerned. According to the Armorer he encountered, he is now the father for this creature as well as it’s protector until it can be reunited with its kind. Unfortunately, he wasn’t given any direction as to how he is to go about locating this species.Things might also take a little turn in season 2. According to the THR report, Iger teased that other stories and possible spinoffs are being developed. That means we could be meeting some new characters in season 2 and seeing their stories played out in other shows and possibly even movies at Disney Plus.In season 2, I hope we get to see more adorable Baby Yoda, along with more on the creature’s origins. I’d also like to see the Child become more powerful.As far as the Mandalorian is concerned, I am anxious to see who he will encounter next. There are plenty of rumors and speculation about some familiar faces popping up, and that could make things interesting.What do you hope to see in The Mandalorian season 2? Share your best expectations with us in the comments below!