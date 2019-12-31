the-mandalorian-season-2-is-coming-to-disney-plus-in-fall-of-2020

The Mandalorian season 2 is coming to Disney Plus in the fall of 2020, according to creator and producer Jon Favreau.

With the season 1 ending of the beloved Star Wars show, you’re probably eagerly awaiting its return. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while until you see new episodes. You’ll have to wait until fall 2020 to see The Mandalorian season 2, according to CNBC.

The final episode of the season was released on Friday, Dec. 27. On the same day, creator Jon Favreau tweeted the anticipated release time with an image of Gamorrean.

Check out the tweet below!

Filming for season 2 has already begun six weeks ago, as we learned from Favreau’s Instagram post. He even said that he will also direct one episode from the next season, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. We hope that Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard will also be back next season. Their respective episodes were fantastic!

The plot will probably focus on The Child, along with its powers, origin, parents, and everything else we are dying to find out. And we’ll probably get to see more scenes with Mando and him. We can only hope, at least. As things stand after the season 1 ending, though, it will be very interesting to see how that happens.

As for the cast, nothing has been officially confirmed. However, we know that Pedro Pascal will definitely be back under the helmet. He’ll most likely be joined by Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte and more. We’ll likely see a few more of the characters from season 1, but we probably won’t find out who they are until San Diego Comic-Con 2020 or sometime around then.

According to the report, the finale even earned a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the entire show has a 94 percent “Fresh” rating, which just shows that everyone enjoyed the show.

Since the finale aired, there have been many predictions on what the second season might bring.

Are you looking forward to the second season? Do you have any expectations or predictions on what will happen? Let us know in the comments below!