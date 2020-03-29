the-mandalorian-season-2-art-teases-the-return-of-clone-wars-favorite-captain-rex

Dave Filoni shared some new artwork on social media that teases another Clone Wars character in The Mandalorian season 2. We’ve all heard that Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano in the highly anticipated follow up season. However, it looks like Filoni is setting up another pretty large character from the hit animated season to join her. It has yet to be officially announced that Dawson will be taking on the role and we more than likely won’t find out for quite some time, thanks to how secretive Filoni and Jon Favreau are with the series.

Along with Ahsoka Tano, Dave Filoni’s social media artwork also features Clone Captain Rex. The two are riding alongside each other in artwork that looks very much like the end-credits portion of The Mandalorian season 1. While this has also yet to be confirmed, it would make a lot of sense to see the character with Tano again since Rex is so loyal. It all fits in with the timeline too, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Filoni and Jon Favreau are dipping into the hit Star Wars animated series. It was previously confirmed that Captain Rex can be glimpsed in Return of the Jedi during the fight on Endor, and we know The Mandalorian takes place a few years after the end of that original trilogy finale.

As for who could be playing Captain Rex, that is a mystery at the moment, but the original Terminator star Michael Biehn has been cast in an undisclosed role. He could be our live-action Captain Rex with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. Obviously, this is speculation at this point in time since neither Jon Favreau or Dave Filoni have mentioned any of this. Part of what makes The Mandalorian season 1 so good has to do with how well they were able to keep their secrets from leaking out to the world.

The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped principal photography and is in the post-production process. As for how far along the crew is, that is unclear. It seems that a lot of the special effects they do in terms of location are taken care of right there on the spot, thanks to the Unreal Game Engine they utilize. A behind-the-scenes look at the show was released online and showed the groundbreaking technology Jon Favreau was incorporating. One of the best things about The Mandalorian is how great it looks and Favreau is using some pretty amazing tech to get it that way.

For now, The Mandalorian season 2 is set to premiere this fall. It’s unclear if current events have caused any delays for the Disney+ series, though we should find out soon enough. Disney has been postponing their big screen releases, but they may very well end up on the streaming platform or on-demand instead of hitting theaters at all. Right now, it’s all up in the air as people continue to social distance themselves around the world. Hopefully The Mandalorian was able to get everything they needed during principal photography. You can check out the art below, thanks to Dave Filoni’s Twitter account.

Topics: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Disney Plus, Streaming