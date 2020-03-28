‘the-mandalorian:’-michael-biehn-to-guest-star-in-season-2,-bill-burr-set-to-return

Michael Biehn is one of many acclaimed actors who will be appearing in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

Biehn, among numerous other roles, portrayed Kyle Reese in the first “Terminator” film as well as Dwayne Hicks in “Aliens,” and he’s now set to play a bounty hunter that has a connection to the Mandalorian’s past. Though that’s all that is currently known about his character, the news marks yet another fan-friendly addition to the Disney+ series that is well-known for its curious celebrity appearances.

Biehn’s casting was announced several days after the “Star Wars” fandom received a major gift via the news that Rosario Dawson will be guest starring as the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Ahsoka has had extensive appearances in the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” series, and Dawson’s portrayal will mark the character’s first live-action appearance. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who was revealed to be in possession of the similarly beloved Darksaber weapon in the show’s Season 1 finale, is also slated to appear in Season 2.

In other recent “The Mandalorian” casting news, Bill Burr, who played Mayfeld — a snarky and confrontational mercenary in the first season’s sixth episode — is also slated to return in Season 2. Mayfeld and his crew betrayed the Mandalorian in the episode, but were bested by the protagonist, who locked the double-crossers in a New Republic prison transport vehicle. Mayfeld will have presumably broken free during the events of Season 2, and it’s safe to assume that he’ll be out for some kind of revenge.

As for Burr, the stand-up comedian and “F is for Family” co-creator was one of several high-profile entertainers who only appeared in single episodes in “The Mandalorian” Season 1. Amy Sedaris played a cranky spaceport worker and technician in the series’ Tatooine episode, while Mark Boone Junior played an old mercenary and former associate of the Mandalorian in another episode.

Other actors, such as Taika Waititi, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, appeared in multiple episodes. Weathers portrayed a bounty hunter guild leader who double crossed the Mandalorian before eventually teaming up with him, while Carano’s Cara Dune mercenary allied with the Mandalorian in three episodes. Weathers and Carano will return in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

Making Star Wars was the first to report on Biehn’s casting and Burr’s return.

