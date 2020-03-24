“the-mandalorian”-is-returning-for-season-2-on-disney+!

The Mandalorian is a Disney+ web series based on the characters from the Star Wars universe. There have been many TV shows based on Star Wars but The Mandalorian is the first one to be live-action. The series has been successful and a second installment has been put into work.

Disney

Jon Favreau will be the season’s writer, showrunner, and executive producer. He is also in the works of being the director for some of the episodes. A series on Obi-Wan Kenobi and another on Cassian Andor will also be developed.

When will The Mandalorian season 2 come?

Filming and production of The Mandalorian season two had started on 13th November 2019 as Favreau shared a picture from the set. Bob Iger and Jon Favreau both confirmed that The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ in October this year.

Jon Favreau who has directed big budget movies like The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Iron Man will be directing for the second season. Carl Weathers will also be directing for the second season. Taika Waititi who had directed the previous season has not been reported to return along with Bryce Dallas Howard.

Cast and characters of The Mandalorian

Disney

For The Mandalorian‘s second season Pedro Pascal is set to return for the titular role of the bounty hunter. Gina Carano is also expected to return as the character of Cara Dune. Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon and Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil are also expected to return for season two. Carl Weathers can also return as Greef Carga.

Rosario Dawson will be joining the cast of The Mandalorian as the first Jedi character Ahsoka Tano. She was a part of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.