the-mandalorian-actor-talks-channeling-darth-vader-and-breaking-darksabers-in-season-2

Giancarlo Esposito says he’s taking his main inspiration from James Earl Jones’ Darth Vader in The Mandalorian Season 2. Esposito’s Moff Gideon is believed to be the big bad in the upcoming second season of the successful Disney+ series. At the end of season 1, Star Wars fans were introduced to the live-action version of the Darksaber, which is an ancient and unique black-bladed Lightsaber created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian ever inducted into the Jedi Order. It’s a pretty big deal and the actor admits he’s already broken three props on the set, trying to look as cool as he can.

When it comes to joining the Star Wars universe, sword handling is going to more than likely come into play. Mark Hamill, Alec Guinness, Daisy Ridley, Ewan McGregor, and more have all had their fair share of time learning how to wield a Lightsaber, and it’s not as easy as it looks, according to Giancarlo Esposito. The actor had a bit of a tough time at first, but took it all in stride. He explains.

“I’m decent. I’m getting better. But you have to respect the power of it, the energy of it. It’s long, dude. I’ve bopped myself three times already. Pop in the head, I’m like oh my God, what do I do? I start laughing. People look at me, they want me to be the expert right off the bat, because I’m the bad ass. But you know what? It takes practice. So we have long ones, we have short ones. Because sometimes they have to put it in. And guess what? I can say this? I can say it, I can say it. I’m going through it in my head, spoilers, blah blah blah. I can say it. I’ve broken three of those bad boys.”

The Darksaber props cannot be cheap to produce, so that may have been a bit of a problem on The Mandalorian set. We all know that the Child, aka Baby Yoda, props are ridiculously expensive to produce, so an ancient piece of Mandalorian history is more than likely costly. As for where Giancarlo Esposito is getting inspiration, he’s gone right back to the source. He had this to say about playing the villain.

“And then thinking about what that character is, you ask a lot of questions as I do, and then I thought immediately, ‘Wow, James Earl Jones. Darth Vader.’ How he affected me in my life. Who was inside that helmet, who was inside that costume. That could be a part of who Moff Gideon is, but guess what? I don’t have to wear the helmet.”

The Mandalorian season 1 has been widely praised for bringing the Star Wars franchise back to its roots. While it’s all new, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have made something very familiar at the same time and fans are very excited to see what happens in season 2. So far, Rosario Dawson has reportedly been cast as Ahsoka Tano and original Terminator star Michael Biehn is reportedly playing a mystery character.

While some new characters are going to be introduced, it is believed that season 2 of The Mandalorian will put a great focus on Moff Gideon and the Darksaber. It’s unclear where this is heading, but we could see Mando end up with the iconic weapon when all is said and done. And obviously we’ll learn some more about Baby Yoda and his Force powers. The interview with Giancarlo Esposito was originally conducted by IMDb.

Topics: The Mandalorian