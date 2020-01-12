the-man-in-the-high-castle-star-dj-qualls-comes-out-as-gay-as-he-admits-he-was-‘worried-what-it-would-do-to-my-career’

DJ Qualls, star of the Amazon Studios show The Man in the High Castle, has come out as gay.

The actor – whose breakout role was in the 2000 comedy film Road Trip – initially revealed the news at his friend’s comedy show in San Diego yesterday afternoon.

He then took to social media to explain how his decision to go public was down to being ‘sick of worrying’ about people’s reactions.

He told fans on Twitter and Instagram yesterday: ‘It is 11: 20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego.

‘Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time.

‘Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.’

The 41-year-old has also appeared in TV shows such as Breaking Bad, Scrubs and Z Nation.

You might also recognise him from his cameo (as himself!) in the video for Britney Spears’s 2002 single Boys.

Can you believe that was 18 years ago?!

His message received tons of support from fans.

Responding to the news, one said: ‘Good on you. Every person brave enough to live their truth gives courage to others that aren’t quite there yet. Much love brother.’

A second said: ‘Thank you for sharing you’re true self with us. May the burden you’ve lifted from your shoulders bring you clarity. Proud of you brother. Behind you 100%, and sending virtual hugs.’

A third added: ‘Congratulations on taking this big step. May your life be full of people who support you!’





