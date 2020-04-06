“the-magicians-season-5”-is-on-air:-here’s-is-the-recap-of-“episode-12”-and-precap-of-“episode-13”!!!

The Magicians, an American fantasy television series that shows the story of young kids in their twenties living in a magical world in New York. This series is in its Season 5 and is near to the end of Season 5.Twelve Episodes are already on air and is about to end after one more episode. In this article, we will give you the details of the last second episode of the series, i.e., Episode 12.If you are still unaware of the release date of Episode 12, then we will tell you. Episode 12 is already on air on SyFy. This episode landed on SyFy on March 25, 2020.The next episode, i.e., Episode 13, will be released on April 1, 2020.SyFy, NBC, Google Play Movies, iTunes, and Netflix are those platforms where you can easily watch the previous and upcoming episodes of The Magicians.Season 5 of The Magicians consists of 13 episodes overall. So, Episode 12 is the second last episode of the series. Here is the Precap of it.Episode 12 was more of a musical. In this episode, there will be a kind of musical party taking place. The preview video of the episode shows that everyone will be seen in a musical and entertaining mood. One of the songs on which everyone will dance is “I Wanna Be Sedated.”Margo will find a purse that she hates, and Alice will be seen writing a letter while the Prince will take a getaway. All in all, we expect that the story is going on an interesting plot and is making a base for its end.We hope that this series will receive a good end for this Season.Olivia Taylor Dudley, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Jade Tailor, and Arjun Gupta are part of this season.