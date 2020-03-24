the-magicians-musical-preview-has-us-so-ready-for-an-eliot-and-alice-duet

One final time (no really, it is the last time) with feeling, everyone! The Magicians is gearing up because of its final musical episode, and in your feels may be the exact place you don’t wish to be because of this one. In a behind-the-scenes consider the episode, the premise of the year’s musical is revealed as a spell that triggers our heroes to use into song any moment they experience an elevated emotion. Taking into consideration the hell (both past and present) these characters have already been through lately, it’s hard to assume an instant they wouldn’t all be emotional, that ought to lead to some wildly entertaining numbers.

The sneak peek teases a slew of musical performances, this time around featuring our girl Marina (Kacey Rohl) and also Sir Effingham, the misogynistic pig. In addition, it appears like we’ll get yourself a duet between Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley). Watch the clip above!The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.

Hale Appleman and Olivia Taylor Dudley, The MagiciansPhoto: SYFY, James Dittiger/SYFY