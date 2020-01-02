the-‘madness’-of-king-george-iii-is-redefined-in-new-exhibition-that-will-examine-his-life-and-mental-health

He is the monarch best known for losing both the American colonies and his mind – perhaps the most famous mental breakdown in British history.

But a new royal exhibition hopes to alter the long-held public perception of the “madness” of King George III, moving away from what is deemed an outdated term in order to better understand his life and mental health issues.

Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) will use the 200th anniversary of King George’s death to open up a broader conversation about male mental health.

The exhibition, George III: The Mind Behind The Myth, will not define him by his “madness” – a term popularised by the long-running Alan Bennett play, The Madness of George III and later adapted for the Oscar-winning film The Madness Of King George starring Nigel Hawthorne.

Instead, it will instead seek to redefine what is known about the monarch, who reigned for 60 years from 1760 until his death in 1820.

Rachel Mackay, manager of Kew Palace, said: “We want to move away from viewing George III as the ‘mad’ King, by exploring his life, interests and personality, alongside different perspectives on his mental health.