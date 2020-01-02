the-‘madness’-of-king-george-iii-is-redefined-in-new-exhibition-that-will-examine-his-life-and-mental-health

He is the monarch best known for losing both the American colonies and his mind – perhaps the most famous mental breakdown in British history.
But a new royal exhibition hopes to alter the long-held public perception of the “madness” of King George III, moving away from what is deemed an outdated term in order to better understand his life and mental health issues.
Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) will use the 200th anniversary of King George’s death to open up a broader conversation about male mental health.
The exhibition, George III: The Mind Behind The Myth, will not define him by his “madness” – a term popularised by the long-running Alan Bennett play, The Madness of George III and later adapted for the Oscar-winning film The Madness Of King George starring Nigel Hawthorne.
Instead, it will instead seek to redefine what is known about the monarch, who reigned for 60 years from 1760 until his death in 1820.
Rachel Mackay, manager of Kew Palace, said: “We want to move away from viewing George III as the ‘mad’ King, by exploring his life, interests and personality, alongside different perspectives on his mental health.
“By looking at the King and his health through a 21st century lens, we can gain a greater understanding of his life, as well as examine how our attitudes to mental health have evolved over the last 200 years.”
Among the exhibits on display at Kew, near Richmond in south west London, will be doctors notes and instructions for the King’s care written by his daughter, Princess Mary.
A poignant note written by the 28-year-old princess in June 1804, advises doctors to suggest things “in such a way that the King imagines the first thought was his own”, to let him voice his grievances both “real and imaginary” and to “keep everything in order without ever having a squabble”.
The exhibition includes portraits of the doctors tasked with “curing” the monarch as well as various medical records from the archive of the Royal College of Physicians.
One of three letters sent by the King’s senior physician, dated December 4, 1788, says: “His Majesty has had very little sleep, having had the strait waistcoat during the whole night. His Majesty is less unquiet this morning; but incoherent.”
Clothes and other possessions belonging to the monarch will also be on show.
Several men’s mental health charities will provide a different perspective to items on display with a second label relatable to the modern observer.
Members of the public have also been asked to contribute items that relate to their own mental health.
Critics claim that George III failed to protect Britain’s interests by supporting policies that resulted in the American War of Independence.
Diagnosed with insanity in 1788, it was later claimed he suffered from porphyria, an iron deficiency that can cause epileptic fits.
However, experts have since dismissed the theory, confident that he did suffer from extremely manic episodes at various points in his life, possibly triggered by trauma such as the deaths of three of his children aged four, one and seven respectively.
An HRP spokesman said: “Kew was where King George retreated at times of both physical and mental ill health.
“The anniversary of his death gives us an opportunity to talk about him in a new way, to explore how attitudes towards mental health have shifted over that time.”
He added: “The idea at the time was that if the King was sick then the nation was sick so there was a real politicisation of his health. This will explore the human side of his breakdown.”
“He’s remembered for losing his reason and losing the colonies but it’s nebulous to boil it down to just two things.
“He was given the best education, he was fascinated with architecture and very interested in music and art. It was during his reign that Buckingham Palace became Buckingham Palace, when he acquired it as a private family residence for his wife, Queen Charlotte, and their children, and his was one of the founding collections of the British Library.”
The Prince of Wales has revealed that King George III is the monarch he most respects, describing him as a good man who was misunderstood.
In 2004, he said: “George III led Britain through 60 years of enormous social upheaval, industrial revolution and terrible hardships inflicted by war with Napoleon. Yet history remembers him above all as the ‘mad king’ or the ‘king who lost America’. This is a travesty.”
George III: The Mind Behind The Myth opens on April 3.