the-lurker-trailer-brings-a-new-slasher-to-digital-this-april

Horror fans are hungry for something new to watch now that all of the movie theaters across the country have closed down indefinitely. Indican Pictures comes to the rescue with the horrifying new thriller The Lurker which will introduce a new slasher to the genre. The movie will be released April 14 on both DVD and Digital, so you won’t have to worry about missing it at the local shuttered cineplex. Today, we have the trailer, poster and first look photos of Scout Taylor-Compton in The Lurker.

Indican Pictures will debut Eric Liberacki’s The Lurker on DVD and Digital platforms this April. This feature is a slasher film, influenced by the Golden era of slasher films. Starring Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween, 2007), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, 1980) and Adam Huss, this film follows several high-schoolers as they prepare a local play.

A killer lurks in the shadows and the cast is in danger. With the play set to see its final curtain call, these schoolmates will need to band together, if they hope to survive this killer’s knife. The Lurker is set for pre-orders this March and will debut on April 14th, 2020 – on both Digital platforms and DVD.

Director Liberacki has talked about the film’s influences and what led him to direct The Lurker. He says of slashers: “My screenwriting always gravitated toward slasher films of that time period (’80s, ’90s).” This was the pivotal time for slashers and their many sequels. The Lurker was also a team effort: “while I was shooting the feature film the Pale Man the director, John Lerchen, gave me a copy of the script for The Lurker. After years of trying to find the right script for my thesis, I had found it.” From script-to-screeen, The Lurker debuts in just a few weeks.

A group of high school students, celebrating their final performance of Romeo and Juliet, begin to slowly disappear one at a time. As students and faculty begin to die at the hands of a savage killer, it’s a race against time for the cast to find the killer and escape with their lives or face their final curtain call.

Director/writer Eric Liberacki brings an ensemble that includes Naomi Grossman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Ari Lehman, Adam Huss, Casey Tutton, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, Michael Emery.

The Lurker has already seen theatres. Now, Indican Pictures will show the film, throughout the United States, this April 14th. A film for horror fans and especially slasher film fans, this Restricted title will bring both mystery and murder to DVD and Digital platforms, including: Amazon Direct, Fandango Now, iTunes, FlixFling, Google Play, Redbox, VuDu and Youtube Movies. For more visit Indican Pictures.

Topics: The Lurker