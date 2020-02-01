The Lumineers embark on their biggest tour — and spin their darkest tales on ‘III’

‘When the world is watching, you should make something that’s real and raw,” Lumineers guitarist/vocalist Wesley Schultz says, talking about his band’s latest album, “III,” which definitely fits within those descriptive parameters.It’s an album — with an accompanying film, no less — about three generations of a fictional family whose lives are shattered by drug addiction. The stories hit close to home for Schultz and drummer/pianist Jeremiah Fraites, both of whom have families affected by the disease.And to be sure, the eyes of the world are indeed on the Lumineers. The band has two platinum-plus albums to its credit — 2012’s self-titled debut and 2016’s “Cleopatra” — and this year is touring the globe and headlining arenas, including a show Wednesday at Enterprise Center.Never mind that some might see “III,” which was released in September, as a bit of a downer. It was a project the songwriting partners felt compelled to pursue.“I felt very fixated on the subject,” Schultz says, “and I felt haunted and almost tortured by what I was thinking about. But I also felt like I was exorcising that demon a little bit. I know I was stirring up things with Jer about his own family history. But he is the best partner in that sense. He went with it, with total faith.”The motivation to take such fraught material and turn it into an album, Schultz says, came from taking cues from bands that he admired.“I was watching documentaries about the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. At the height of their popularity, they were making really cool records that weren’t safe.“If you want to make a record and you think it’s important, you should do the thing you feel strongest about.”The album’s story unfolds across three “chapters,” each dealing with a member of the Sparks family: Gloria, a mother and grandmother; Jimmy, her son; and Junior, her grandson. There are shifts in time and perspective as well.Those are complex literary and filmic devices — Schultz says he was inspired by TV series such as “The Wire” and “Game of Thrones” as well as video projects by Beyoncé and Florence the Machine — leading the group to go so far as to shoot videos for all of the album’s songs, which together constitute a 44-minute film directed by Kevin Phillips that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.“The idea is that there are no good guys and bad guys,” Schultz says of the project as a whole. “We’re not saying what’s right or wrong, but just that ‘this happened.’ We wanted to tell the story without flinching. It allows people to take things in the moment and then maybe discover they have some kind of common ground around it.”Schultz and Fraites — onstage the pair are joined by touring band members Stelth Ulvang on piano, Byron Isaacs on bass, Lauren Jacobson on violin and multi-instrumentalist Brandon Miller — are planning to play “III” in its entirety, but not necessarily in one fell swoop.“The album doesn’t need to be played in sequence to be understood,” Schultz says. “And it can be kind of nice to move in and out of it, ’cause it is heavy.” The show, he adds, features material from all three Lumineers albums “kind of coalescing together.”So that includes plenty of crowd-pleasers, including the hits “Ho-Hey,” “Cleopatra,” “Ophelia” and “Stubborn Love,” among others.Since their previous album and tour, both Schultz and Fraites have become fathers, which has changed Schultz’s perspective on life in a variety of ways.“It’s been amazing,” he says. “We’ve been touring with our families a lot, and my son took his first steps in Japan. So he’s already leading an interesting life. Way more interesting than mine!”But being a father has also made Schultz think harder about his art. “Kids are the embodiment of the passage of time,” he says. “You see them literally getting bigger every day, and you realize you’re getting older, just like them. So I’m willing to take more risks because I felt that time was of the essence.“I feel that urgency: You don’t know how long you’ve got to do this or how long people are going to care about what you’re doing. You have to seize the moment and take those chances.”What The Lumineers • When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36-$86 • More info ticketmaster.com

“We’re not saying what’s right or wrong, but just that ‘this happened.’ We wanted to tell the story without flinching.”Wesley Schultz

