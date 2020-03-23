the-lovebirds-is-taken-down-from-theaters-and-is-releasing-on-netflix-instead-due-to-coronavirus:-becomes-the-first-movie-to-do-so!-check-out-for-more-details.

Theatres have shut down due to Coronavirus outbreak. Many movie studios are either postponing their movie releases or finding out other methods to release the movie. Lovebirds is the first movie that has skipped the theatrical release and is coming right on netflix.

3rd of April was the original planned release date for Lovebirds. Paramount has done a partnership with Netflix for a couple of movies.

We should consider that Lovebirds isn’t like “Tenet”. It is a midbudget movie and releasing it on Netflix isn’t a big issue. It is a wise choice after taking the current situation into consideration. Films that deserve a theatrical release are being postponed. Like Paramount’s A Quiet Place 2 is postponed.

Other big franchises like Bond James Bond, Fast and the furious, Black Widow, Wonder Woman are postponing their sequels. Movies are Outward, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, Emma, The Hunt are receiving early digital release. The release of documentary Slay the Dragon by Mangolia Pictures was also delayed.

The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy film directed by Michael Showalter. The screenplay is by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, from a story by Abrams, Gall and Martin Gero. The lead cast of the film is Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer. The film is about a couple played by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.

They have to clear their names and face many extreme and funny situations. Will they be able to survive the night. Most importantly will their relationship survive. For that you will have to watch the movie. The Netflix release date isn’t confirmed but it will mostly release on the scheduled date of 3rd April 2020.