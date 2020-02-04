the-loss-of-my-brother-has-left-huge-hole,-says-shaun-bailey

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey today spoke for the first time about the unexpected death of his younger brother.

Dwain Moise, 44, was found dead at home in Shepherd’s Bush on November 12. A coroner’s investigation has been opened.

In an interview with the Standard, Mr Bailey, 49, described the loss as “a calamity”.

He said: “He’s left a huge hole. The other day we met up as a family and my first thought was, ‘What does Dwain think?’

“Sometimes your mind will say you miss a person but then your heart will demonstrate that to you.”

He recalled how his younger brother, who he said had “the gift of the gab”, would drag him to nightclubs. “We’d go everywhere, we were boys about town,” he said.

“My brother was smart and sophisticated and the one with the good ideas.

“He was a good footballer so we talked about him being a professional. Then he went on to sell advertising space.”

Mr Bailey is currently running second to Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan in the race for City Hall. He said that when he decided to run, Boris Johnson told him “go for it but you have to really want it”.

He added: “I have a regular mechanism to see Boris if I want to but he’s running the country, he doesn’t need me calling every five minutes.”

Mr Bailey said he opposed the legalisation of drugs, doubting it would help cut crime.

He proposed a hotel levy on foreign tourists, which would require parliamentary approval, to raise £48 million a year that he would spend on art galleries and extra police.