the-long,-uneasy-wait-is-over:-parties,-protests-and-solemn-silence-greet-brexit

A Brexit supporter in London on Friday, hours before the U.K. was to leave the European Union. More than 3 1/2 years after the referendum that approved Brexit, Britain will part ways with the 27 remaining members of the European bloc.

Alastair Grant/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Alastair Grant/AP

A Brexit supporter in London on Friday, hours before the U.K. was to leave the European Union. More than 3 1/2 years after the referendum that approved Brexit, Britain will part ways with the 27 remaining members of the European bloc.

Alastair Grant/AP

You’ll be forgiven if you still don’t quite believe it. By this reporter’s very rough tally, NPR has run well over 1,000 pieces about Brexit — both on air and online — since the U.K. shocked the world with its vote to leave the European Union more than 3 1/2 years ago. And not one of those stories could responsibly utter this simple, definitive statement: Brexit is happening today. Yet here we are, at long last. Come 11 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. ET) Friday, the U.K. will shove off from the multinational bloc and its 27 remaining member states and, for the first time since 1973, set off on its own — to a degree, at least. As NPR’s Frank Langfitt explained in this thorough primer, the deadline will not immediately halt the flow of people and goods between the divorced parties. Instead, it will usher in a transitional period through the end of the year, during which time Britons will enjoy many of the same rights as they did before the deadline, while British and European representatives continue to hash out the details of a permanent trade deal that so far has eluded them. Still, for a journey this fraught and winding, Friday has offered a massive milestone — one that politicians and residents on both sides of the English Channel marked in myriad ways, ranging from consternation to celebration.

Observers know well which reaction to expect at No. 10 Downing St. It is there, at the British prime minister’s residence in London, that Boris Johnson plans to fete the U.K.’s departure with a party for his Cabinet and a televised address to his country. “This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act,” the prime minister is expected to say in his prepared remarks. “It is a moment of real national renewal and change.” Few have tied their political fortunes more closely to Brexit than Johnson, one of the principal leaders of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU. The prominent “Brexiteer” resigned as foreign secretary in 2018 to signal his disgust with the withdrawal agreement reached by former Prime Minister Theresa May, then replaced her as premier after she stepped down. Johnson’s early tenure was marked by a string of defeats as he tried to push for a departure, one way or another, but his attempts to “Get Brexit Done” grew much easier with a landslide victory in last month’s parliamentary elections.

Officials lower and remove the Union Jack from the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday. As the U.K. prepared to bring to an end its 47-year membership in the European Union, the bloc’s top officials on Friday pledged to continue playing a prominent role despite the loss of a powerful affiliate.

Francisco Seco/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Francisco Seco/AP

Officials lower and remove the Union Jack from the European Parliament building in Brussels on Friday. As the U.K. prepared to bring to an end its 47-year membership in the European Union, the bloc’s top officials on Friday pledged to continue playing a prominent role despite the loss of a powerful affiliate.

Francisco Seco/AP

Still, even as Brexit supporters gathered for parties in London and across the country, not everyone is cheering the prime minister’s hard-won victory lap Friday — far from it, in fact. Hours before the deadline, throngs of pro-EU demonstrators gathered on Downing Street and near the houses of Parliament in Westminster to register their objections to the coming divorce.

In Edinburgh on Friday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out the case that Brexit’s political ramifications justify another independence referendum for Scotland, more than five years after voters narrowly decided to remain in the U.K.

Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

In Edinburgh on Friday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out the case that Brexit’s political ramifications justify another independence referendum for Scotland, more than five years after voters narrowly decided to remain in the U.K.

Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Farther north, in Edinburgh, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out her own objections Friday — and made the case why those objections warrant a second independence referendum for Scotland, roughly 5 1/2 years after voters decided to remain in the U.K. “We know that change is coming, but it does not have to be the change that Tories want to impose on Scotland. A new independence referendum will put the decision about the best path for Scotland into our own hands,” she said. “And there is a cast-iron mandate from both the public and from Scottish Parliament for that referendum.” Just one day earlier in Edinburgh, Scottish lawmakers voted 64 to 54 to back a nonbinding call for a new independence referendum, saying that Brexit had so thoroughly changed the political landscape that voters deserve another ballot. Ministers in London, though, remain unmoved. Earlier this month, a couple of weeks even before the vote in Scottish Parliament, Johnson’s government rejected Sturgeon’s proposal, saying such a vote would merely “continue the political stagnation Scotland has seen for the past decade.” The Scottish first minister, in her speech Friday, acknowledged that the path forward for independence-minded Scots would not be easy. “To achieve independence, a referendum, whenever it happens — whether it is this year as I want, or after the next Scottish election — must be legal and legitimate. That is a simple fact,” she said. “It must demonstrate clearly that there is majority support for independence, and its legality must be beyond doubt. Otherwise the outcome, even if successful, would not be recognized by other countries.” As for those other countries, the reaction Friday was guarded. In Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Brexit day a “profound watershed moment” and promised good-faith negotiations going forward, while French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Paris, described the U.K.’s departure as an “alarm signal” that demands to be heard across the continent. Macron reiterated his assertion that the 2016 “Leave” campaign was filled with “lies, exaggeration, simplifications and checks that were promised and that will never arrive” — but also said Brexit reflected that Europe can only progress with significant reforms. Despite the lofty words of leaders on both sides of the divide that’s set to deepen within hours, perhaps the most vivid moments of the day came without words entirely. The British diplomatic post in Brussels, the seat of the EU, quietly removed the bloc’s flag at the close of the business day.

An official removes European Union flag from the British diplomatic post in Brussels on Friday.

Olivier Hoslet/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Olivier Hoslet/AP

An official removes European Union flag from the British diplomatic post in Brussels on Friday.

Olivier Hoslet/AP

Elsewhere in Brussels, EU officials returned the symbolic gesture. A crowd gathered in somber silence outside the European Parliament building, where they watched as officials lowered the Union Jack — and raised the EU’s circle of stars to take its spot in the pantheon of members’ flags.