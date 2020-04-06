the-long-time-halted-“episode-12”-of-“blacklist-season-7”-is-on-air-now:-here-are-the-updates-on-the-same!!!

Blacklist, an award-winning series of NBC, was suspended for three months. Season 7 started premiering in October 2019 but, this season was in a hindrance since December, and fans were patiently waiting for the telecast of Episode 11. Now, the wait is ended. NBC is a telecasting Blacklist weekly.

Episode 11 was telecasted on March 20. Initially, it was said that Episode 12 would follow it on the same day, which spoiled the fans’ interest as later on, makers delayed the release date.

Episode 12 Release Date

As we said above, Episode12 was initially going to be released on March 20, but later on, it was delayed. Makers decided to release a single episode in a week. So, Episode 12 was set to release on March 27, 2020.

So, Episode 12 is already released, and you can watch it on NBC.

Precap of Episode 12

If you want to know about Episode 12, then read below. Warning:- It may contain Spoilers.

Episode 12:- Cornelius Ruck

In Episode 12, Red finds himself on an isolated island, and he then plans to sell the fortune of art. He hoped that he would sell the fortune of art to old thieves that he already knows. But, the story took a major turn. The turn is that the guests on the island suddenly end up dead. These deaths make Red think that where things go wrong.

How these people died? What is the mystery of this island? All will be clear when you will see the episodes.

Where can you see these Episodes?

You can watch Episode 12 on NBC website, Netflix, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Videos, iTunes, and VUDU.

Quick Recap to the Cast

James Spader as Raymond Red Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper are the main stars of The Blacklist Season 7 ensemble.