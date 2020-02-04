the-londoner:-reaction-as-number-10-divides-and-misrules

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer today added to growing criticisms of Downing Street for its spat with political journalists yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s director of communications Lee Cain selectively excluded political reporters from a briefing planned to be given by chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, leading to a mass walk-out by the Westminster lobby. In a public letter to Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Starmer called the actions of Cain “deeply disturbing” and asked him to investigate. “Banning sections of the media from attending important briefings about important matters of government is damaging to democracy… the media’s access to the Prime Minister’s chief negotiator should not be determined by political favouritism.”

Downing Street also barred some political sketch writers from the PM’s speech in Greenwich yesterday. The Government’s claims that this was because of a lack of space were somewhat undermined by rows of free seats. “Freedom of the press is really what’s at issue here,” the Guardian’s John Crace told The Londoner this morning, saying he was an “equal opportunities” satirist. “I’ve been just as hard on Labour as I have been on the Tories,” Crace, who coined the popular phrase “Classic Dom” about Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, said. “Maybe the current people in No 10 are a little bit thin-skinned.”

There is concern that No 10 is aping tactics deployed by the White House of playing divide and rule with journalists. Downing Street has claimed there has always been an “inner lobby” of core media but this has been rejected by journalists. This comes on top of No 10 boycotting media shows, including the Today programme and Good Morning Britain, and changing the timings and venue of essential briefings, which has impacted small and regional news outlets. The changes are felt to be part of an aggressive strategy to cause disruption and division among the media and to increase No 10’s ability to give out favours and gain more positive coverage. Cummings is famed for his hostility to the lobby — when he was asked about his plans for it at a recent party, he allegedly dragged his finger across his throat.

Picking a fight with the media is a high-risk strategy, as any seasoned journalist will tell you. Perhaps Mr Cain could consult a certain former bombastic Telegraph columnist…

A court gesture

Jonathan Maitland’s touring satirical play The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson has had to be updated with fresh topical gags. ​Maitland tells us the ones getting the biggest laughs are at the expense of the Sussexes and Prince Andrew, which may cause some problems when the play runs at the Theatre Royal Windsor next week.

“One scene, set in 2016, involves a character getting a text. His eyes widen. ‘Ahh, my good friend Prince Andrew has a problem… a very big problem!’ It gets applause every night.” We wonder if the royal family will book seats. Some concession tickets are still available.

Dean Street’s WW2 bomb scare almost stopped Private Eye from going to press yesterday but a brave skeleton crew finished the issue. “We stood alone against the might of the Germans, with their last chance to stop the march into Boris Johnson’s sunlit uplands,” stand-in jokes editor Nick Newman tells us. “Private Eye 1, Hitler 0.”

Globetrotting Serpentine Galleries chief Hans-Ulrich Obrist is cutting down his carbon footprint, pledging to “reduce my flying very significantly”. In a bohemian tract for The Art Newspaper, Obrist also spoke of reducing the “enormous amount of emails that… depend on energy-consuming server farms”. Something we can all get behind.

Starkers reality for inquisitive Beard

Classicist Mary Beard has revealed her shock at the abuse she faced after comparing the classical nude with porn for a new BBC documentary.

“We didn’t realise quite how right we were about the capacity of the nude to raise an argument — or worse,” Beard said of aggressive reactions she received after looking at links between naked women in paintings and sexual voyeurism in a TV programme last week.

Writing for the TLS, Beard asked: “Why do questions like that lead to this elderly lady academic being threatened with a daily punch in the eyes? I wish I knew.”

Model show with the Hayemaker

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The GQ Car Awards 2020 in association with Michelin roared into town last night at the Corinthia Hotel in Westminster. Supermodel David Gandy posed for a photo with former boxing heavyweight champion David Haye. Gandy has recently revealed his acting ambitions.“There’s a fascinating script about Winston Churchill’s bodyguard,” he said. “He was from Essex, like me, and was the same height — 6ft 3in — so if it ever got made then I would definitely go for the part, but it probably never will.”

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson was there with his partner Lisa Hogan. The former Top Gear host was pictured at one point with fellow petrol-head icon the Michelin Man. BBC Radio 2 newsreader Tina Daheley also made the bash, as did comedian and host of Comedy Central’s Roast Battle Katherine Ryan and magician Dynamo.

SW1A

Charlotte Nichols, the new MP for Warrington North, left it a little late to launch her bid for political office. “I’m getting all these texts at 4pm, and the deadline for putting your application in was 9am the following morning,” she tells The House magazine. “So I literally spent a couple of hours that evening like, ‘Logistically, could I make this work?’… I was just like, f*** it, I’m going to go for it.” Lastminutedotcom.

In her maiden speech last week Abena Oppong-Asare, the new MP for Erith and Thamesmead, joked that her predecessor but one, John Austin, owed her a jar of jam from his allotment. Yesterday Austin delivered her two jars of lemon jelly in Parliament. Ahh. Jam today.

“This sort of thing takes some getting used to!” says Steve Baker MP, tweeting a photo of himself reading The House, which features a picture of Steve Baker on the front cover. Clearly, not that long.

