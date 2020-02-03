the-londoner:-"labour-must-learn-from-cummings"

The latest headlines in your inbox

James Schneider, Jeremy Corbyn’s former spokesperson, says the party has “one thing” to learn from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Donald Trump when it comes to media strategy as he touched on Labour’s failures during the 2019 election.

“Zoom out… what is the thing that the people who have got the volume turned down [are] still hearing?” he asked. Schneider, who left his job two weeks ago, pointed to Theresa May’s 2016 “citizen of nowhere” row about immigration as an example. It was “perfect for them not because of how they did the actual row,” he says, but because “they wanted to get the message across ‘we’re going to do something about immigration’ and that was what the zoomed-out message was”.

He explained: “The way that you have the conflict tells the story,” and added “it was on that level that we were roundly defeated” in the general election. The Momentum co-founder, who left the organisation in 2016 to join Jeremy Corbyn’s team, also hinted at disputes over strategy that affected the party’s attacks on Boris Johnson. “As unfortunately was clear,” he said to Novara Media’s The Insider, “throughout our campaign we actually were running a number of different strategies on a number of different questions all simultaneously because it couldn’t get honed down into one”.

As well as offering advice to whoever succeeds him, Schneider indicated Labour had fumbled their presentation of Corbyn. “He became part of the process… more like another politician,” Schneider says, as opposed to his insurgent image in 2017. One other factor, though, was outside the party’s control. “I’m not saying Labour didn’t win because of the weather,” Schneider said, before adding “but if you’re running a big populist campaign and your image of the day is thousands of people [outside], people hanging out of trees and Jeremy saying something nice,” as happened in June 2017, “versus the image of, and this was a failure on our part, Jeremy at a podium…” Corbynist populism — just not for Christmas.

Farage home front

As Nigel Farage gave a triumphant speech in Parliament Square celebrating Brexit on Friday night, a familiar voice was in assent. “I’ve had enough of being ruled by Germans,” a moustachioed, immaculately dressed gentleman told website On London. “Britain will be making friends all over the world. Boris is a good, charismatic leader. We’ll be fine”. But who was this figure? None other than Nigel Farage’s dad, Guy. “I’m biased,” he admitted. Talk about bring your dad to work day. Does a television show with Boris Johnson’s father Stanley beckon? Haven’t we suffered enough?

Hollywood singletons will get a boost to their love lives with a dating membership in their Oscars goodybags. Agency Drawing Down the Moon, which has been serving love-lorn Brits for 35 years, is giving Academy Awards attendees international membership worth £15,000 for free on Sunday. Perhaps one for Brad Pitt, after his Bafta acceptance speech last night.

More working animals on Hampstead Heath. After a flock of sheep appeared last year, handsome shire horses Murdoch and Joey were drafted in last weekend to help repair turf torn up in a running event, the Camden New Journal reports. Could it be wild hogs next?

A knockout guest at Krept’s party

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and singer Rebecca Garton partied at the Gherkin on Saturday night for rapper Krept’s 30th birthday. Musician Kiico, rapper Chip and model Neelam Gill were among the guests. Krept’s hip-hop partner Konan joined in the celebrations along with presenter Julie Adenuga, who wore an eye-catching dress. After the party she mused on Instagram: “So… what do I do with this dress now?” Keep an eye on London’s charity shops — it might turn up. It was a double celebration for Krept who announced he is expecting a baby girl with his partner, Sasha Ellese. The musician gave a gender reveal at his party by unboxing a tiny closet filled with pink baby items. He posted on his Instagram: “I’m going to be a father. And the best father at that”.

SW1A

Theresa May is recruiting. Not for another push at the Tory leadership but for a senior parliamentary researcher. The successful candidate will have “an excellent knowledge of British politics and current affairs” (probably best if they’re a bit hazy on the last few years though) as well as “the ability to maintain complete discretion and confidentiality”. The Londoner would like to make it clear that the latter two qualities are vastly overrated.

New Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has revealed he was one of Blair’s Babes. When elected to his Chorley seat in 1997, Hoyle’s first name meant someone assumed he was one of many female MPs elected in Tony Blair’s landslide and he was even invited to the women’s PLP. The mix-up became clear only after a few weeks when he sent off a snap of himself for inclusion in a photo op, he told a Press gallery lunch last week. “Yes, I was a Blair Babe, but only for a couple of months.”

Mary’s style rises to a stiff peak

(Getty Images)

Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry is known as a fashion icon these days, but it wasn’t always that way. “First season of Bake Off clothes weren’t so great,” Berry’s long-serving assistant Lucy Young candidly told Radio 4 show A Life Through Food in a joint interview with her boss over the weekend. Berry agreed, saying she only “got the hang of it” after series one. Now she’s happy with her trendsetting role. “I’m quite pleased when I see in the paper that I’m one of the most inspiring well-dressed women,” Berry said. “I think whoopee.” No soggy or saggy bottoms in sight.

Quote of the day

‘I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem’

Joaquin Phoenix on the lack of diversity at last night’s Bafta awards