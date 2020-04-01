🔥The Londoner: History behind Imperial and Oxford scientists rivalry🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

IN the public contest over coronavirus modelling between Oxford University and Imperial College London, The Londoner has come across an interesting bit of backstory.

Last week Oxford researchers posited a model that estimates half of the country may have already had the viral illness, far more than the Imperial model suggests. “I am surprised there has been such unqualified acceptance of the Imperial model,” head of the Oxford group Sunetra Gupta said. Neil Ferguson, lead author of Imperial’s study, which informs government strategy, said of the Oxford study: “We don’t think [the model] is consistent with observed data”.

It turns out that the two science departments have history. A new blog- post from ex-professor Hector Drummond points out that in 2000, Imperial poached 80 scientists from Oxford, including a professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology called Roy Anderson. He brought Ferguson with him.

Before Anderson left Oxford in 2000, he had resigned his post after admitting he falsely accused a colleague of having a relationship with a professor to help her land a job. That colleague was Gupta, who donated to charity the £1,000 Anderson agreed to pay her as part of his apology. The disputes now, happily, are just over figures.

—

TIME has stopped in Greenwich. The Time Ball at the Royal Observatory, which rises and then drops at 1pm every day, has now been switched off until the museum beneath it reopens. “Without the appropriate staff being around to look after it,” Royal Museums Greenwich told us, they turned it off. The end of (lunch) time.

—

AFTER a £5million van Gogh was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in Holland while the country was in lockdown, London galleries insist their security is strong. The British Museum told us it maintained “constant security services and vigilance” while the National Gallery said measures ran “around the clock… these remain in operation”. Don’t get any ideas.

—

SW1A

EX-CABINET minister David Davis predicted a “big row” within the Tory Party between those who would “raise taxes” to pay for corona debt and those who would “liberalise the economy”. A Tory row? Plus ca change.

Speaking at a at a Tortoise last night, The Brexiteer tried to see the upside of the coronacrisis for any teething problems with our leaving the EU. “Since the amount of trade crossing will be much lower, there will not be the pressure on customs” he said hopefully.

Davis also mentioned a vaccine factory being built in Oxford. “We actually had plans to build a vaccine factory anyway, though not quite immediately, it’s going to be there by 2021/22” he said. Any chance we could hurry it up?

—

Jeremy Corbyn’s letter to the PM demanding a list of actions on Covid-19 contains two point 4s. To the end, a master of detail.

—

The sonorous voice of former Attorney General isn’t going to waste while the Commons is closed – he’s recorded an audiobook for children.

“I’ve been asked to record a children’s bedtime story for while we are cooped up in CV confinement” Cox wrote on Twitter. “This is a Chinese fairy tale entitled, “The Stone Monkey”, told by H A Giles in a beautiful little pamphlet of tales published in 1911. I hope you enjoy it.”

He begins: “Geoffrey Cox here. Long long ago…” How relaxing.

I’ve been asked to record a children's bedtime story for while we are cooped up in CV confinement. This is a Chinese fairy tale entitled, "The Stone Monkey", told by H A Giles in a beautiful little pamphlet of tales published in 1911. I hope you enjoy it. https://t.co/30h671jXx7 — Geoffrey Cox QC MP (@Geoffrey_Cox) March 31, 2020

—

Cotton’s woolly look

FINDING new diversions, Fearne Cotton dressed up as an early Easter bunny to make a hunt for her children.

Vogue editor Edward Enninful wasn’t quite his usual chic self on a trip to the shops with his dog Ru — but did accessorise with some fetching pink gloves.

And singer Sam Smith struck a pose used an exercising app, telling fans they usually find workouts hard.