the-londoner:-commons-myth-torn-to-shreds

The myth has been busted. Many in Westminster believe that the pink ribbons in MPs’ cloakrooms are an ancient hangover designed for hanging swords, but it turns out they appeared much more recently and have a much more prosaic purpose.

“The flimsy pieces of pink (or red) ribbon (or tape) would scarcely bear the weight of a sword,” former Commons Clerk and historian Paul Seaward explains. Seaward says he found no link to the ribbons and swords in records and newspaper clippings until 1928, when Liberal MP Fred Martin described them as “a survival of the day when gentlemen were gentlemen”. But by the time Westminster was rebuilt after the 1834 fire, wearing swords had long gone out of fashion.

So if not for swords, what are these ribbons for? Seaward, writing in a blogpost, thinks he has found the answer in a 1904 speech by Irish MP Thomas Power O’Connor. They were designed for hanging umbrellas.

The news will come as consolation to new Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper, who was incredulous when she was told about the sword ribbons on an induction tour of Westminster. Keen to cut down on governmental red tape, Cooper wrote in The Guardian that the ribbons “perpetuate the perception that politicians are weird or out of touch”. But Seaward’s big reveal has come too late for some. Jonathan Reynolds, Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, told The Londoner earlier this week that, after 10 years in the Commons, he has acquired a sword for his ribbon — albeit a wooden one. Reynolds said hanging up the gift from a constituent was “quite a special moment”. And his sword is not just for decoration. He added: “If you don’t want to sit in the chamber, you can stab yourself in the leg.”

Needless to say, the Stalybridge MP was devastated when he discovered the truth. He told The Londoner: “I’m shocked by this news. I feel generations of MPs have been lied to. There may be a need for a public inquiry once word of this gets out.” Release the inquirers.

Positive endgame

The 50:50 Parliament organisation has launched a crowdfunder with an interesting goal — to end their own existence. The campaigning group is seeking to professionalise so it can increase the number of female MPs and “ultimately not have to exist”.

They want new, permanent staff who can help achieve a gender-balanced Parliament in the next decade. “Otherwise it will take us 49 years at the rate we’re currently going,” says director Dolly Theis.

Theis adds: “What we stand very strongly by is that Parliament is supposed to be representative. Because it’s not.” The crowdfunder closes in five days.

When Sarah Sands edited this newspaper, she travelled to Sierra Leone to write about Ebola and on her return developed flu-like symptoms. “To avoid creating panic…

I was told to walk calmly round the corner, where a special ambulance would be waiting. A kindly man in a ‘spacesuit’ beckoned me in,” she says in The Spectator. After a night in isolation, tests proved negative: “Soon I was wandering around Waitrose.”

Comic Aisling Bea says her mum produces “cordon bleu cooking” but struggles with scones. Bea and her sister had a game, she tells Jessie Ware’s podcast, “who can throw the scone against the wall hard enough to break it. The biggest loser was the wall”.

Pisces pair declare love of the ocean

(L to R) Uma Thurman, Prince Albert II, Sharon Stone (George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The Londoner popped over to Beverley Hills last night to see stars attend an environmental dinner honouring Prince Albert II of Monaco. Actors Michelle Rodriguez and Sharon Stone rubbed shoulders with the Prince at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean gala. Stone hosted the charity auction, encouraging bidders to purchase the Eiffel Tower all for themselves for an evening. She told the audience that she and her “dear friend” Prince Albert were born four days apart, were both Pisces and attributed their joint love of the ocean and nature to the “very Piscean journey” they have shared.

TV host and influencer Hofit Golan, fashion designer Ozwald Boateng and Lady Victoria Hervey also attended the dinner. Actor Uma Thurman gave a speech about the environment, saying: “We need relentless men and women to enforce sustainable solutions.” No holds barred.

SW1A

Chris Heaton-Harris, aka the Minister for Terrible Jokes, has a very specific requirement for the parliamentary intern he is recruiting. The Tory MP and Transport Minister’s clangers (or classics, if you prefer) include “what goes, ‘Oh, oh, oh?’ Santa walking backwards” and “my extra sensitive toothpaste doesn’t like it when I use other toothpastes”. Candidates for the new job should have “a sense of humour, or at least the ability to pretend jokes are funny”. We can’t fault his honesty.

News of Tory grandee Ken Clarke’s peerage nomination is cheered by Conservative MP Richard Holden. “The sort of person we need in the House of Lords to scrutinise, revise and, very rarely, to ask the House of Commons to think again,” Holden tweets. Emphasis, perhaps, on the “very rarely”. Great to have you back Ken, but no more of that rebel business old chap…

Deadline-shy Sheila goes undercover

(Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Sheila Hancock (above) fears the wrath of a publisher who’s been waiting for her book. The actress told The Londoner at the launch of Michael Cashman’s book One of Them: “I’m with the same publisher [as Cashman], and I’m hiding tonight because I haven’t delivered.

“I should have delivered two years ago. I’ve been terrified of seeing my publisher — they’re so angry that I haven’t.

“I’m avoiding so many people here.” We’ve all been there, Sheila.

Quote of the day

‘I don’t have dreadful moments’

Ian McKellen tells The Londoner he feels most at home on stage