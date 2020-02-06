the-londoner:-bernie-abroad-cools-on-labour

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders campaigners helped out the Labour Party in November, but now it’s time for the favour to be returned, it seems the relationship has cooled. “There have been a lot of articles about how Bernie Sanders and Momentum have a massive crossover, but that’s certainly not the case,” Travis Mooney-Evans, the international co-ordinator for Bernie Abroad tells The Londoner.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that Jeremy Corbyn helped,” Mooney-Evans added, although he said “an interest in a Left-wing politics has helped us”. In November Sanders supporters affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) were reported to be phone-banking for Labour. A Momentum spokesperson said at the time: “This is part of a growing relationship between Bernie, DSA activists and Momentum and Labour members.”

But Rhodi Ramsay, who also works on the Bernie 2020 campaign, told The Londoner: “Our organisation is mostly made up of US citizens,” adding: “However, we do have some volunteers who are British.”

“There is no formal alliance and there never has been,” Mooney-Evans said. “While certain members of Corbyn’s shadow Cabinet [have endorsed Bernie], it’s not an endorsement that the campaign was seeking.” He added that there was “no reason or plan to avoid association but at the same time, it’s a separate entity altogether”.

The Bernie Abroad campaign is currently canvassing the quarter of a million US citizens living in the UK to vote for Sanders ahead of the Global Presidential Primary in March. The Left-wing Vermont Senator, one of the favourites to garner the Democratic presidential nomination, has won the hearts of many on the Left in Britain including, surprisingly, a former political secretary to Tony Blair – John McTernan, who is currently in the States.

A vociferous Corbyn critic, McTernan told The Londoner: “He’s not a Corbynite, he’s more like a social democrat. Bernie wants to turn America into Sweden, which is not a bad ambition. Corbyn wants to turn Britain into East Germany.”

However, Mooney-Evans says those doing the gruntwork on the campaign comprise around 20 or so volunteers, for whom the work is “like a part job”. There is only one Brit.

Not such a special relationship.

Banned No10 hacks Branded the culprits

Russell Brand says journalists excluded from No 10 briefings have only themselves to blame. The comedian told his YouTube followers the press was responsible for “despotic demagogues” and that “misinformation” was “always going to deliver Boris Johnson or Donald Trump”. He went on to downplay Monday’s Downing Street walkout saying: “If you think that what we’re watching is the deterioration of the grey apocalypse of the bureaucratic class… then these minor events we’re living in don’t mean nothing.” Uplifting stuff.​

Geneticist Adam Rutherford was once “a massive Smiths fan” but rubbishes their singer, For Britain supporter Morrissey. Speaking at the launch of his book How to Argue with a Racist at Waterstones in Fitzrovia last night, he said: “You know his song National Front Disco, which contains the chorus ‘England for the English’? I spent a long time thinking that was ironic.”

At the launch of Afua Hirsch and Henny Beaumont’s children’s book about Baroness Hale, Equal to Everything, Hale showed off a photo of a class of schoolchildren. She asked: “Would it not be wonderful if the Supreme Court was as diverse as Class 3? I’m not sure whether I shall ever see it but I will certainly celebrate it.”

Princess Di’s brother at charity screening

(L to R) HDdennomore founder Charles Sabine, Elaine Slater and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer… (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cha)

A private screening last night of new documentary Dancing at the Vatican, which follows a journey of South American families affected by Huntingdon’s disease and their meeting with The Pope. The screening at Bafta Piccadilly was hosted by Huntingdon’s charity HDdennomore. Former broadcaster Sir Martyn Lewis made the occasion, alongside the charity’s founder, Charles Sabine, and Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. Chef Raymond Blanc

was also there with his partner, the nutritionist Natalia Traxel. Blanc boasts he initially wooed Traxel with such pillow talk as: “I found a beautiful leaf on the Champs-Elysées and I want to give it to you.” Meanwhile, actors Joan Iyiola, Hannah Arterton and novelist Chibundu Onuzo attended a private screening of The Female Film Force, supported by dating app Bumble, at the Soho Hotel. The initiative supports female filmmakers and addresses gender imbalance in the film industry. Oscars, beware.

SW1A

Mother of the House Harriet Harman thinks her own union, Unite, should be sued over gender pay discrimination. Speaking at a Fawcett Society equal pay event in Parliament yesterday, the feminist MP said: “The union I’m a member of, Unite, has a pay gap of nearly 30 per cent. What does that say to their women members?” She got cheers when she suggested pay claim specialists Lee Day solicitors should bring a claim against them, adding: “I’m serious, we have to walk the talk.” We look forward to Len McCluskey’s reaction. He’s normally the one threatening legal action…

Alastair Campbell has a personal trainer called Keir who insists he sends him a food diary. Campbell confesses that Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer often gets random messages describing his breakfast and mid-afternoon snacks. The former spin doctor concedes in The New European: “He probably has bigger fish to fry.”

Quote of the day

‘I hope she had a good time making it’

Liza Minelli throws shade on Renée Zellweger who starred in the Judy Garland biopic Minelli refused to sanction