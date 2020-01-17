the-little-mermaid-live-action-remake-will-include-part-of-your-world

Halle Bailey, the star of Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live action remake, has confirmed that iconic song Part of Your World, in which Ariel longs to be where the people are, will be included in the film.

Bailey told PopSugar that the famous tune and other classics would feature alongside some brand-new songs written by Alan Menken – the same man who was responsible for the original soundtrack in the 1989 animation.

She said, “I’ve been a fan of The Little Mermaid since I was 5, so those new songs are very exciting to me, as well as the old.”

Speaking about her role in the film in general, Bailey added, “It’s so overwhelming, and beautiful, and breath-taking. I’m like, ‘Wow, am I really doing this?’”

Bailey is joined in the cast by World on Fire star Jonah Hauer-King, who will play Prince Eric.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in December, Hauer-King expressed his joy at being cast, saying, “I’m so delighted to be part of it, I’ve loved the story since I was a kid so I’m delighted to be involved.”

No release date is currently scheduled for the remake, which comes just over 30 years after the original, but production is rumoured to be starting in April of this year.