the-little-desk-accessories-that’ll-go-a-long-way-when-working-from-home

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

For many of us across the planet, the home has become the office. The surfaces we once used for dining on takeout are now the war tables of serious business. And to avoid our home and new workplace amalgamating into one hard-to-define environment that soon becomes a burden on the brain, it’s important to set up our new environments to be fit for productivity.

Whether investing in new tools for task-beating or fitting your workspace with goods that inspire or relax, our resident shopping curator, Rhianna Matthews, has put together a round-up of the hottest little desk accessories that’ll go a long way at home.

Scroll on for the desk accessories that’ll make working from home more enjoyable.

Magazine Stand

“A magazine stand on your desk is truly essential. Great for the times where you need a well-earned break from the screen, as well as a dose of inspiration. Just reach for one of your favorite magazines.”

Incense Chamber

(Available at 4 Merchants)(Available at 4 Merchants)

“Lighting incense really sets a nice mood whilst working from home. Not only does the scent chill you out, but the smoke is also super relaxing, visually speaking. This Wacko Maria one is great.”

Brian Giniewski Mug

SUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFSUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFBuy at goodhood

“If you’re as much of a coffee addict as I am, having a great mug really elevates the experience. Brian Giniewski creates some absolutely beautiful products and this tapered mug is perfect.”

HAY Crate

SUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFSUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFBuy at goodhood

“No one likes or can concentrate whilst being surrounded by a mess. Organize your things with one of these simple, but surprisingly effective, crates by HAY.”

Puebco Plant Pot

SUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFSUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFBuy at goodhood

“Puebco really creates some truly beautiful products. I would recommend setting up your desk with AT LEAST two plants. They bring color and good energy to your desk space, which is important knowing that we’re all likely to be working from home for a while.”

Suicoke Slides

“Okay now let’s talk about what goes on beneath your desk. A pair of house slippers has got to be one of the most important things on this list. Suicoke is always a top option, and as we’re not doing much right now, you can push the boat out with this all-white pair from the brand.”

Ferm Living Rug

SUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFSUBSCRIBE TO RETAILER NEWSLETTER FOR 10% OFFBuy at goodhood

“As well as on your feet, we need to keep it cozy and comfortable under them, and a clean, simple rug like this one from Ferm Living works wonders.”

Grown Alchemist Hand Cream

Vanilla, Orange Peel Hand Cream(Available at 3 Merchants)(Available at 3 Merchants)

“Due to the increased handwashing action going on currently, hand cream really is a lifesaver. This one by Grown Alchemist with vanilla orange peel smells great and will keep your hands nice and healthy.”

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.