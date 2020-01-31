the-lighthouse-review:-a-dark-tale-of-men,-madness-and-twisted-fantasies

The Lighthouse is a pressure-cooker. Two men, strangers to each other, arrive on a tiny bleak island off the coast of New England to tend its lighthouse for four weeks before being relieved. It’s the end of the 19th century, deep midwinter. They’re banged up tight together in a cramped cottage beneath the lighthouse — and they drive each other mad.

The elder, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), is the veteran, a thickly bearded, salty old dog, with an upside down pipe and a limp. He’s “well wedded to this here light and she’s been a finer, quieter wife than any live-blooded woman”, this flatulent drunkard says. He did once have a home life it seems, gone now. “Thirteen Christmases at sea. Little ones at home. She never forgave it.”

In this tiny domain, he’s an absolute tyrant and a bully — and it seems his former assistant lost his mind and died. Wake’s the one in charge of the light itself, intensely possessive of it, going up to the lantern room at night and stripping naked to bathe in its power, in a weirdly sexual way.

The replacement assistant, Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), is new to his job as a “wickie”. Previously an itinerant timberman, he’s wracked by guilt at having stood by while a man was drowned in a river and he wants to make a new life for himself. Both men are profoundly alone and initially barely communicate.

Wake works Winslow hard, making him repaint the lighthouse, polish brass, cart coals and carry heavy barrels in the harsh weather. In his cot, Ephraim finds a little scrimshaw figure of a mermaid, masturbates to it, and begins to be tormented by erotic visions of her (Valeriia Karaman), on the shore and underwater. As he grimly goes about his tasks, he’s persistently pursued by a malevolent one-eyed seagull too.

Wake warns him it is bad luck to kill a seabird (he is the Ancient Mariner after all). “In thems the soul of sailors that met their maker.” But, on the last day before he is due to leave, Winslow explodes in fury and bloodily flails the bird to death. A storm hits the island, they cannot leave and they both begin to drink hard.

They swap secrets, they embrace and they fight, struggling for dominance over each other — and, as the supplies run out, and they begin to down turps, or perhaps kerosene, total madness overtakes them. Winslow becomes obsessed with seeing the light that Wake guards so jealously. His visions overtake him and he seems really to have sex with the corpse of a mermaid washed up on the shore, really to find the rotting head of his predecessor in a lobster-pot…

The Lighthouse is the second film by Robert Eggers, acclaimed for his debut horror The Witch, and it is no less fantastic a piece of grand guignol, an incredible feat of staging, conceptualised to the last degree. It was filmed in an arduous shoot on the wild coast of Nova Scotia with a working lighthouse being built for the purpose, the entire set constructed from the ground up. Jarin Blaschke has won an Oscar nomination for the marvellously stylised cinematography here.

It’s shot in grainy black and white, resembling early photography, in an aspect ratio of 1.19:1, which is to say, almost completely square, like the earliest movies before the adoption of widescreen. Throughout, the focus is close and the sense of space in these enclosed places, especially the tower’s spiral staircase, claustrophobic.

The sound design, dominated by a tremendous foghorn, industrial noises and disturbing sea sounds, is no less forceful and oppressive, supplemented by a brassy, atonal score. And then the dialogue, written by Eggers with his brother Max, is so highly worked too, strong on local dialect and nautical slang but also full of literary allusion, Wake being also a bit of Captain Ahab, not to mention Neptune himself.

Given such concoction, great performances are needed to make this two-hour long two-hander absorbing — and great performances they are. Dafoe is extraordinary from the off, wildly theatrical, a sea-monster in his own right. Pattinson begins in a more locked-down mode (almost like a screen actor having to cope with playing opposite a stage actor), trading on the physical labour his character performs — but then, when he finally erupts into rage and insanity, his intensity is more than a match for Dafoe’s. He’s delivered so many varied and effective performances since Twilight but this is perhaps his best yet.

So here’s a fabulous piece of hokum, which delighted the critics when it premiered in directors’ fortnight at Cannes last year as a triumph of indie movie-making. There’s no denying (or even momentarily forgetting, it berates you so) the accomplishment. I have to say that, seeing it a second time, admiring it no less, I found the experience as oppressive as being banged up on that island in that lighthouse indefinitely myself. But maybe that’s the point.