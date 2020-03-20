the-letter-for-the-king-is-going-to-premiere-soon.-down-below-is-everything-you-need-to-know!

Embrace yourselves! A coming of age epic drama has arrived on Netflix. This new show is called The Letter for the King. The plot revolves around a young boy with an ambition of becoming a knight. The series is quite similar to Game of Thrones. But whether it matches GOT standards or not we shall soon find out! Down below is everything you need to know about this show.

When is it dropping?

The new series drops on 20 March.

In the trailer we have already seen that the show has a medieval theme and lots of crazy action sequences.

Source: Netflix

Number of Episodes?

It will have over 6 episodes and they should all be appear on the streaming platform at the same time for fans to indulge in binge watching. The episodes haven’t been named so far but viewers are surely going to have a thrill medieval ride. According to Netflix the series tells the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness.

The show is an adaptation of the best-selling Dutch novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt and also stars Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham and Gijs Blom.

The series was written by Will Davies. He is brains behind How To Train Your Dragon, Johnny English, Puss in Boots and he also is the executive producer.

Cast

Ruby Serkis will be playing Lavinia, she is a young woman who joins Tiuri.

Main cast member include Amir Wilson, David Wenham plays Sir Tiuri the Valiant and has previously featured in the fantasy fiction world in Lord of the Rings.

The trailer of this spectacular show consisted full of incredible fight sequences and shows how Tiuri grows both as a man and a warrior throughout the series.