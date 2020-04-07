the-letter-for-king-season-2:-future-of-the-television-show-and-spoilers

Netflix most probably won’t stop the show.

The Letter for the King is a youth adventure television series developed by Will Davis exclusive for Netflix. It is primarily based on the Dutch novel De Brief Voor De Koning written by Tonke Dragt. The first season premiered on 20 March 2020.

The series didn’t do a great job as compared to the iconic novel, but it’s fantasy triumphed at the end and it will continue for a Second Season. Here are full details regarding the Release Date, Cast, and Plot of Letter for the King season 2.

Expected Release date:

The first season showed up just in the prior month that is March of this year. It is apparent that there is no official release date of the second Season. Netflix takes around one year to two years to rebuild a particular series and we can’t neglect the fact of COVID-19 pandemic. But if things go well it is speculated to be released in 2021 itself.

The cast of Season 2:

There is no official confirmation regarding cast, but our main characters of The Letter for the King will return

Amir Wilson as Tiuri

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Lavinia

Thaddea Graham as Lona

Nathanael Saleh as Piak

Islam Bouakkaz Arman

And Gijs Blom as Prince Viridian with a darker form than ever.

Plot of Letter for King Season 2:

The second season follows the novel called Geheimen Van Het Wilde Woud. The story revolves around Tiuri who is a knight. He finds dangerous secrets in a secret forest with best friends and the Squire. This will probably be the story of the second part but Netflix has made some changes as was with season 1.

Gijs Blom said in an interview that he considered the book is brilliant and of course there will be a full package of fantasy politics. Just sit back and wait for further updates