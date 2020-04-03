the-legend-of-zelda:-breath-of-the-wild-season-2:-release-date-and-everything-you-need-to-know!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action-adventure game developed & published by Nintendo. It was released for Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles on March 3rd,2017. Directed by Hidemaro Fujibayashi & Produced by Eiji Aonuma.Breath of the Wild is a single-player game. It is set at the end of Zelda’s timeline. The player has to control Link, who is the main protagonist of the game, he awakes from a hundred-year slumber to defeat Calamity Ganon before he can destroy the kingdom of Hyrule.Despite our expectations, it seems unlikely that Breath of the Wild 2 is releasing this year. The first part of the game was revealed at E3 in 2014 & it didn’t release until March 2017. The second part was revealed at E3 Presentation in 2019, so it is unlikely that we’ll get to see the game in 2020. And also, due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 industries, all the world is delayed. So it’s safe to say there may not be a Breath of the Wild game release this year.Breath of the Wind received praise for its open-ended game and attention to detail. It has been cited as one of the best greatest video games of all time, which is a pretty big honor in itself. It won numerous awards, including Game of the Year. By 2019 it sold over 17.84 million copies worldwide.According to the trailer release at the E3 2019, it looks like the new part of the game is going to take a dark turn, and fans can’t wait to see where it takes Zelda & Link this time. The trailer ends with something like an earthquake and the Hyrule castle collapsing into dust. So what happens next is a waiting game to find out.