the-leader-podcast:-coronavirus:-china-coverage-leaves-a-entire-bunch-of-brits-caught-in-wuhan,-splitting-households-apart

China: British households split up

The final British Airways flight out of China landed in Heathrow on Wednesday evening carrying some very relieved passengers. Nonetheless an estimated 200 Brits remain trapped in Wuhan. The UK possess despatched a plane to win them nonetheless Beijing will not be going to present it permission to land this capacity that of they don’t desire non-British of us getting on it. This is splitting up households who relish to reach wait on to the UK together. The Leader podcast speaks to Evening Routine deputy political editor Nicholas Cecil who has been maintaining the fable.

Menopause remedy shortage:

An Evening Routine irregular finds nowadays that women going by the menopause are going by shortages of Hormone Replace Therapy remedy. Some are waiting months for very critical remedy. Health secretary Matt Hancock has pledged to intervene nonetheless remedy companies admit that some treatments shall be out of stock until later this year. Health editor Ross Lydall broke the fable and joins The Leader podcast.

Secret memoir on anti-semitism

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy is mighty the occasion’s high narrate to publish a secret memoir on anti-semitism. The Evening Routine’s political editor Joe Murphy speaks to The Leader from Westminster.

