the-latest-tiktok-trend-sees-people-eating-cereal-out-of-each-other’s-mouths

Using a bowl for your cereal is so 2019.

In this bright new decade we use other people’s mouths, because that’s the true meaning of togetherness.

At least TikTokers do, as that’s what the social media site’s latest trend involves.

As part of the #CerealChallenge, there needs to be two participants.

The first lies on the floor with their mouth facing the ceiling. Then, they open their mouth as wide as possible.

The second participant pours cereal (you can choose which you prefer) into their horizontal friend’s mouth, followed by milk.

All that you need to do then is make sure it stays in there long enough for the second person to take their spoon and have a mouthful. It’s much harder than you’d think.

This couple appear to have it down – even if she does look like she’s doing everything in her power not to burst out laughing.

For this pair, however, the urge to spit milk all over the joint (and breathe) was simply too strong.

Some people have even been letting their dogs participate and use them as a human bowl, but those images are quite disturbing so we won’t be sharing.

Others have also had the good sense to lay bin bags down before they start, and wear protective clothes. Because, it’s pretty likely that milk will get everywhere no matter what.

One thing we can say for the trend, though, is that it’s pretty much the most sustainable bowl out there. We stan.

MORE: Baby girl loves watching her dad shadowbox

MORE: Mums track down beloved bunny toy for little girl with the help of kind Poundland boss