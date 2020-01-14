the-latest-instagram-trend-is-repurposing-your-christmas-tree-for-valentine’s-day

Haven’t taken your Christmas tree down yet? Don’t worry about mutterings of bad luck – you can style it out with a Valentine’s Tree.

The latest Instagram trend involves covering your Christmas tree in hearts, flowers and kisses to suit the next seasonal event.

If you have put all your Christmas decorations away, you might want to get it out again to celebrate the loved up occasion.

Those with silver, white or pink trees are at a particular advantage because they really fit the scheme but other people have still managed to style their more traditional green artificial trees.

The idea is really growing on Instagram with over 2.437 posts about #Valentinestree.

One of the most popular is decorating influencer Jennifer Houghton’s at Turtle Creek Lane.

She posted images of the trees she has for the romantic holiday in past years and said she plans to share her 2020 look this week, with just a month to go until the big day.

Previous Turtle Creek Lane trees have included a Love Heart inspired theme and a classic red roses look.

Mynameisrasha shared her look from Valentine’s Day last year, and said: ‘This was last year’s valentines tree. I gave 2 small gifts for the kids after they came back from school and they were super happy, and it was a good reminder for the hubby that hey I need my gift under that tree soon.’

Others have even managed to reuse some of their Christmas decorations to match the new theme.

Amber Jessup posted her tree and said that she styled it with some gingham ribbon she’d had for the December holidays but she added hearts and a ‘be mine’ garland for a Valentine’s look.

Let’s take a look at some of the other Valentine’s Day trees:

